12 affordable tech gifts for Christmas

Festive shopping is probably one of the greatest punishments meted out to modern humanity. Not only is it not easy on the pocket, but it’s also not easy on you, either. Hours of browsing online or walking the mall can be enough to drive anyone batty.

Buying tech is even more challenging because it’s a high-ticket item. But, there are some great bargains around that can save you a bit of boodle while filling a stocking with something more substantial than a lucky packet.

Here are a dozen options. Bear in mind that prices may vary, but costs were accurate at the time of research.

Top Pick: Audio Unbound headsets from R 600 to R 3000

Whether wireless or wired, these professional products are equally at home on stage with artists as they are connected to any device for great sound. Exceptional quality audio and a range that will suit any budget.

Norden TWS Wave Wireless Earphones from around R159

A no-frills set of wireless earphones with a seriously long standby time. It’s a great value, good quality product at the price, and it comes in a decently sized, pocket-friendly case. Available from Amazon.

Get Connected Wireless Speaker approximately R199

A palm-sized party starter for the bar, the beach or a picnic. It offers up to six hours of playtime and supports USB and TF cards, with a 10-metre wireless range. We found it at Makro.

Light Breeze LED Ring Light Desk Fan around R230

Perfect for anyone working, studying, or streaming in a warm room. It’s a desk fan with a built-in LED ring light. It’s a quirky way to get that selfie at your desk, with a breeze. Available from Amazon.

Supa Fly 10 000mAh Fast Charge Power Bank for R130

A power bank is always handy. This device supports ASB A and C, as well as a two-way fast-charging Type-C port. Available from Amazon.

RGB Backlit Silent Bluetooth Wireless Mouse for R60

There was a time when a mouse and a mouse pad were all the rage for novelty corporate gifting. This cute gift is a mouse with a bit of personality. It offers silent clicks, RGB lighting and dual-mode connectivity for both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz receivers. You can get this from Amazon.

Polaroid Elite Smartwatch for around R400

A great stocking filler. This entry-level smartwatch has a full-touch 1.38-inch screen, heart-rate monitoring, splash resistance and 5–7 days of use per charge. Handy for anyone curious about fitness tracking without committing to a premium brand or a high price tag. We found this at Clicks.

Foldable Camera Drone for about R600

A fantastic stocking filler and a great way to learn to operate a drone. The 4K camera streams directly to a phone, speed settings offer control for beginners or more confident flyers, and one-key take

off and landing make it easy, along with a 360-degree flip function. You can get this from Amazon.

Polaroid Ultra Bluetooth Headphones around R350

Polaroid has become a great, affordable tech brand. These comfortable, adjustable, and built-for-everyday-listening headphones include a microSD slot that lets you play music without a phone and a built-in microphone for calls. Available at Clicks and other retailers.

Vodacom Smart Tab 8 costs about R1 000

A budget tablet that still delivers the basics. Ideal for kids, with an 8-inch LCD screen, streaming and browsing are great. The device comes with 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM and can handle quite a number of apps. Front and rear cameras support video calls and photos. We discovered this at Incredible Connection.

Xiaomi A3X Dual SIM value phone for more or less R1 400

It’s a great value phone for starters. A large 6.71-inch display, Gorilla Glass protection, 4GB RAM, and storage expandable to 128GB. It has biometric Face Unlock and a side fingerprint scanner. Seriously good value. Makro stocks it.

LED Speaker with Wireless Charging and Sleep Features for R240

A multi-tasking bedside table device with Bluetooth, alarm clock, wireless charger, ambient light, sunrise simulator and sleep-sound machine in one. Amazon stocks it.

SYPVRY Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Eye Mask for roughly R210

Whether you need to block out your partner’s snoring or get some shut-eye on a flight. This eye mask blocks out light and plays audio directly through the built-in Bluetooth headphones. Find it on Amazon.

