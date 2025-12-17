Here’s what to wear on Christmas Day

Cute and cheesy or festive pyjamas. Getting dressed up or down is fast becoming a South African tradition, too.

Dressing up for Christmas Day lunch or Christmas Eve, or both, may be a bit challenging this year, given the crazy weather that the country has been experiencing. However, it is the time for a bit of cheesy, a bit of sexy and a whole lot of traditional warmth and good cheer.

Cute festive jerseys are available at Typo. Designs include The Grinch, Snoopy and cute cherries, among others. The gifting retailer also has some super cute and comfy festive pyjamas on sale.

Festive jerseys

Cute festive jerseys at Typo. Picture supplied

At Cotton On there are some awesome family sets of sleepwear available, as well as an assortment of festive clobber for kids. Pick n Pay Clothing’s range of tees and snoozy stuff is affordable and, as always, really good quality at the price.

Family sets of pyjamas at Cotton On. Picture Supplied

Designer sleepwear

This year, said designer and wardrobe creator Heidi Riss, red gingham is back and on trend. Riss believes it has resurfaced because it carries a feeling that people are craving after a long, tough year.

“I think we can all do with some Christmas cheer and red gingham immediately conjures up nostalgia and childhood memories for most of us,” she said.

The pattern is a reminder of earlier, gentler moments.

“It is both traditional and charming, resonating with school and the initial needlepoint classes where one would be encouraged to sample multiple embroidery stitches, guided by the red checked material.”

Festive pajamas by Heidi Riss. Picture Hein Kaiser

Red gingham’s story stretches back centuries and its longevity explains why it always feels familiar. The fabric began its life in 17th century Southeast Asia as a striped cloth before being exported to Europe, where British mills shifted it into the neat checks we recognise today.

ALSO READ: High summer beauty and swimwear trends

It became the choice for aprons, school uniforms and picnic blankets and later found its way into high fashion when Judy Garland’s dress in The Wizard of Oz and Brigitte Bardot’s pink gingham wedding gown cemented the print as both wholesome, sexy and stylish.

Christmas Day lunch and Christmas Eve clobber can really be anything. Some families host large themed events, dressing up or down, while others simply want everyone to arrive as they are. And South African designers and retailers have finally come to the party with a selection of fun and affordable options to add some goofy fun to the season.

NOW READ: The 10 cheesiest Christmas songs we secretly love every year