From burning calories to improved brain health – 8 health benefits of cycling

More and more people are cycling because of its significant health benefits. It increases your endurance and strength, leaving you feeling healthier and happier.

Additionally, doctors recommend at least 30 minutes of cycling a day to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Here are other benefits:

Benefits of cycling

Burning calories

Photo: iStock

Hours after getting off the bike, your metabolic rate continues to burn calories at a higher rate.

This will result in you losing weight.

Improved mood

Exercising in general releases feel-good endorphins.

Releasing them counteracts stress, leaving you feeling happy and good about yourself.

Build muscle

Photo: iStock

Pedalling strengthens and tones your glutes, hamstrings, calves and quads.

Pedalling on a recumbent bike tones your arms, shoulders and back. You’ll have toned buttocks, arms and legs.

Energy booster

When you cycle regularly, your endurance and stamina will increase. This, in turn, increases your ability to stay productive for longer.

Improved cardio

Photo: iStock

Your heart rate and blood flow increase, resulting in stronger and healthier organs.

This lowers your risk of getting illnesses such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Low-impact exercise

Unlike running, cycling puts little pressure on your knees, ankles, hips and joints.

This prevents knee and joint injuries.

Improved brain health

Photo: iStock

Cycling increases the production of new brain cells and neurotransmitters – chemical messengers. This leads to a healthier and faster functioning brain.

Your memory, concentration and problem-solving skills will improve significantly.

Improved sleep

Cycling helps to reduce the stress hormone, cortisol, in your body.

This leads to good-quality sleep, a plus if you have insomnia.

Photo: iStock

Start cycling and enjoy a healthier and happier life!

Brought to you by Bona Magazine, originally published in 2017.