Festive season: Here are your dos and don’ts

While the festive season is often filled with joy and relaxation, it can also bring financial pressure, risky behaviour, and poor planning if caution is not taken.

By following a few simple dos and don’ts, individuals and families can protect both their well-being and their finances.

Safety first: Don’t drink and drive

One of the most important reminders this season is to never drink and drive.

Festive gatherings often involve alcohol, and the temptation to get behind the wheel afterwards can be deadly.

Road accidents typically spike during this time of year, according to the government, leaving families devastated and communities in mourning.

Choosing a designated driver, using ride-hailing services or staying overnight with friends can save lives.

A celebration should never end in tragedy, and responsible choices on the road protect not only drivers but also pedestrians and other road users.

Plan within your December budget

Financial discipline is a key ingredient for a stress-free festive season.

With school holidays, family visits, grocery expenses, and social events, December can quickly become an expensive month.

Households are encouraged to make realistic plans that fit within their budget.

Creating a simple spending plan for food, travel, gifts, and entertainment helps prevent unnecessary debt.

Small, thoughtful celebrations can be just as meaningful as extravagant ones.

Bonuses are not endless

For employees who receive bonuses during this time, financial experts strongly advise against overspending.

While it is natural to want to reward oneself after a long year of hard work, it is important to remember that January arrives with serious responsibilities.

Transport costs, groceries, rent, and school-related expenses return immediately in the new year.

Saving a portion of a bonus or using it to settle debts can provide much-needed financial relief in the months ahead.

Secure school fees early

For parents and guardians, the festive season should not distract from preparing for the upcoming academic year.

School fees remain one of the biggest financial pressures in January.

Prioritising these payments, or at least putting a solid plan in place, can ease the stress that often hits families at the start of the new year.

When children begin the school year without financial interruptions, they are better positioned to focus on learning and personal growth.

Write down your New Year’s plans

The end of the year is also a powerful time for reflection and renewal.

Writing down plans and goals for the new year gives structure and purpose to fresh beginnings.

Whether the goals involve saving money, improving health, pursuing education, growing a business, or strengthening family relationships, having them on paper makes them more real and achievable.

Clear planning turns wishes into actions.

The festive season is meant to be enjoyed, but enjoyment should go hand in hand with responsibility.

A balanced festive season is not only about celebration — it is about creating a strong foundation for what lies ahead.

