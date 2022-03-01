Bride-to-be Denise Zimba gears up for her wedding

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Musician and actress Denise Zimba, who starred in Generations: The Legacy, is preparing for her big day.

Friends and family have been sharing their planned bridal showers for Denise – she had separate showers planned by her friends and her family members.

Celebrity friends Pearl Modiadie and Lorna Maseko attended a bridal shower at the Palazzo in Johannesburg. Pearl posted a series of pictures of the bridal shower and she captioned it: “Love it when great things happen to the most incredible people!

“How much more gorgeous will you be on your wedding day when you already look like this @missdenisezimba? Wholesome is what you are, God bless your heart… God bless and enrich your amazing family.

“I loved every moment of your surprise bridal shower, you’re blessed with beautiful souls in your life.”

Denise Zimba during her bridal shower. Picture: Instagram

Denise thanked her friends on her Instagram stories and said the intimate gathering was exactly what she needed. She was gifted a custom-made floral vail by An Angel’s Closet.

Steeped in tradition, the Zimba family put up a white flag at the bride’s home.

This flag is a statement that there will be a wedding; the flag can be erected on a tree at the bride’s parents’ home, Denise’s family placed it on top of their gate.

“The White Flag is Raised! Wedding preparations [are] underway!

“Thank you, Lord, for your grace and mercy upon my family and I. So much loss surrounds us all, so much pain and changes … you have been so good to me!

“My prayer is only of gratitude and protection,” the artist wrote.

Denise’s partner is a German man known as “James Dean” and the couple have a child together, daughter Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig. The couple reportedly got married in 2020 but did not have their white wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.