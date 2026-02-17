Springbok star Herschel Jantjies marries in stunning wedding ceremony (PICS)

World Cup winner Herschel Jantjies celebrates love in breathtaking Cape Winelands wedding ceremony.

South African rugby star Herschel Jantjies has officially tied the knot. The wedding took place with a romantic ceremony that captured hearts across Mzansi.

Herschel Jantjies and Kelsey Thomas tied the knot in the Cape Winelands on 7 February 2026. Picture: Instagram

The Springbok scrum half married his longtime partner, Kelsey Thomas, on 7 February 2026 in a picturesque celebration. The event was held in the Cape Winelands, just days before Valentine’s Day.

Set against the rolling vineyards of Stellenbosch, the elegant wedding brought together close family and friends for an intimate yet stylish affair.

In addition, images shared on Instagram showcased a glowing bride, a sharply dressed groom and breathtaking décor that reflected the couple’s joyful new chapter.

The wedding comes two years after Jantjies’ romantic proposal on 21 July 2024. This was a special moment the couple proudly shared online.

Their love story deepened even further in early February 2024 when they welcomed their daughter, Alyssa Rose. Meanwhile, in the days leading up to the big day, Kelsey hosted a glamorous kitchen tea with loved ones as anticipation for the ceremony grew.

Kelsey shared a simple romantic message on her Instagram saying: “I get to love you for the rest of my life 🥹🖤07•02•2026 💍”

While the wedding marks a personal triumph, Jantjies’ professional journey adds even deeper meaning to the celebration.

Springbok star

He was born on 22 April 1996 in Stellenbosch. He then attended Paul Roos Gymnasium before rising through the ranks of South African rugby.

He first grabbed attention while representing the University of the Western Cape in the Varsity Shield competition.

During the 2017 campaign, he delivered a standout performance, scoring two tries in the final. He also earned Player of the Tournament honours.

His breakthrough year came in 2019 when he made his Springbok debut. He famously scored two tries against Australia and later crossed the line in a dramatic clash against the All Blacks.

That same year, he was nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Jantjies went on to earn more than 20 Test caps for the Springboks, contributing crucial points and playing a role in South Africa’s dominant era on the global stage. He also became a key figure for the Stormers before recently making a move to French club Bayonne.

Off the field, the Springboks have been celebrating several weddings and engagements. However, Jantjies’ winelands ceremony stands out as a heartfelt tribute to love, growth and resilience.

For the dynamic scrumhalf, February 2026 will forever be remembered, not for a match-winning try but for saying “I do” in one of South Africa’s most beautiful settings.