‘My blessing’: Vigro Deep shares traditional wedding pictures

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

16 January 2026

06:35 pm

The couple previously held their lobola ceremony in October last year.

Vigro Deep

Vigro Deep and his wife at their traditional wedding. Picture: Instagram/@vigrodeep_za

DJ and music producer Vigro Deep, whose real name is Kamogelo Phetla, has shared pictures from his traditional wedding.

The 24-year-old artist tied the knot with his partner, Lilitha Nxadi, in a traditional ceremony held on Saturday, 10 January.

Sharing the images on social media, Vigro Deep wrote: “What God has joined together, I’ll honour, protect, and love for a lifetime. My wife, my blessing.”

The guest list included several music stars, including producer Mr JazziQ and vocalist Babalwa M.

The couple previously held their lobola ceremony in October last year. Pictures from the wedding were widely shared on social media, with congratulatory messages pouring in.

Ending the year on a high note

Vigro Deep wrapped up 2025 with several sold-out international shows.

He performed in cities including Amsterdam, London and Madrid.

Reflecting on a listening session in London, he wrote: “We spoke about our journeys, the frequencies we’re drawn to, and the intention that guides our creativity.”

He also expressed gratitude for his musical journey, saying: “Grateful for the alignment and the evolution. Different paths, same passion: moving African electronic music forward.”

