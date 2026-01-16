‘My blessing’: Vigro Deep shares traditional wedding pictures

The couple previously held their lobola ceremony in October last year.

DJ and music producer Vigro Deep, whose real name is Kamogelo Phetla, has shared pictures from his traditional wedding.

The 24-year-old artist tied the knot with his partner, Lilitha Nxadi, in a traditional ceremony held on Saturday, 10 January.

Sharing the images on social media, Vigro Deep wrote: “What God has joined together, I’ll honour, protect, and love for a lifetime. My wife, my blessing.”

The guest list included several music stars, including producer Mr JazziQ and vocalist Babalwa M.

The couple previously held their lobola ceremony in October last year. Pictures from the wedding were widely shared on social media, with congratulatory messages pouring in.

ALSO READ: Caster Semenya and wife celebrate nine years of marriage [PICS]

Ending the year on a high note

Vigro Deep wrapped up 2025 with several sold-out international shows.

He performed in cities including Amsterdam, London and Madrid.

Reflecting on a listening session in London, he wrote: “We spoke about our journeys, the frequencies we’re drawn to, and the intention that guides our creativity.”

He also expressed gratitude for his musical journey, saying: “Grateful for the alignment and the evolution. Different paths, same passion: moving African electronic music forward.”

NOW READ: ‘Die Kantoor’: Q&A with Albert Pretorius – the Rassie Erasmus of polony from SA’s ‘The Office’