WATCH: Inside Londie London’s stunning surprise baby shower

Lerato Maimela

South African musician and model, Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, popularly known as Londie London will soon be welcoming her bundle of joy into the world, and to celebrate, her loved ones surprised her with a baby shower over the weekend.

Taking to social media, the reality television star shared a video was a compilation of all the special moments that took place at her baby shower.

The video starts off with the videographer taking some videos and shots of the stunning and opulent warm earth tones themed décor, which consisted of multicoloured balloons, a backdrop behind the main section of the event that read “oh baby”, and gorgeous floral bouquets placed on each table as a center piece.

The video then went on to show the singer’s closest friends and family arriving at the baby shower venue, and indulging in refreshments while mingling amongst each other as they waited for the guest of honour to arrive.

Londiwe soon arrived to her surprise baby shower with her mother. Upon arrival, her loved ones shouted “surprise” which led to her shedding a few tears.

Before further celebrations could commence, the guest of honour had a change of outfit, and slipped into an adorable pink off-shoulder dress.

Taking to the caption of the post, Londie expressed how much she hates baby showers, but was extremely grateful to have had a baby shower thrown in her name. She thanked her loved ones for their love and support throughout her pregnancy.

“First of all I hate baby showers…so you guys really got me and I couldn’t stop crying. I thank you all for doing this thoughtful surprise for me.

“I really felt appreciated, loved & supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always,” said Zulu.

Here are some pictures from Londie London’s surprise baby shower:

Londiwe at her surprise baby shower. Picture: Instagram

Londiwe’s surprise baby shower. Picture: Instagram

Londiwe’s surprise baby shower. Picture: Instagram

Londie London’s surprise baby shower. Picture: Instagram