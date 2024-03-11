Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

11 Mar 2024

04:35 pm

WATCH: Fed up Liesl Laurie hits back at pregnancy speculations

"Leave my womb alone..."

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni.

Model and radio personality, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram/@liesllaurie

Former Miss SA and model Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has shut down speculations that she is pregnant.

This comes after a fan commented on one of her social media posts, claiming that the model is expecting.

In a video addressing the issue, Liesl urged people to stop policing women’s wombs and keep their opinions to themselves.

“So, I actually can’t believe that I have to sit down in my car and educate people. Leave my womb alone. Leave other women’s wombs alone,” she emphasised. “If you are a woman who keeps commenting rubbish on my posts and saying ‘she is pregnant’… stop it.

“I just feel like you guys want to be seen, and this culture of wanting to be the first to out someone, whether it’s their new relationship or whether they are expecting, or they have lost a job, whatever it is… You guys need to stop it. When women are ready to tell you whether or not they are pregnant… They will do so within their own time.”

ALSO READ: ‘A moerse punch in the gut’ − Liesl Laurie on feeling overwhelmed and anxious

Liesl addresses pregnancy rumours

While Liesl acknowledged her weight gain, she also firmly stated that she is not pregnant and urged followers to refrain from making assumptions.

“Leave me alone and stop bullying me and saying specific things about me that I have not released. If I have gained weight, which I know I have, that’s fine. I have gained weight because I am happy and I have money.

“But what you are not going to do is mess around and play around with my womb, my anatomy, and anything else that is already difficult enough as it is because of being a woman, and you want to add to that. So, yes, I have gained a couple of kilos, I am also 33 years old, and I don’t wish to be weighing 48 kilograms like I was in my 20s,” she added.

NOW READ: ‘I do occasionally experiment with editing’– Kate Middleton apologises about photo controversy

Read more on these topics

Liesl Laurie pregnancy

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Elephant kills guide in Western Cape private game reserve
Crime Muti murders in SA: Has Joslin Smith fallen prey to ‘occult economy’?
News Richards Bay Airport downgraded over fire safety concerns
Politics WATCH: DA trying to ‘mortgage’ our democracy to the US – Ramaphosa
South Africa Old Mutual faces public backlash amid allegations of defying court order

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe