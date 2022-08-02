Citizen Reporter

With National Women’s Day approaching, it is important that you reflect on your life as a woman and think of ways to reward yourself for getting this far in your remarkable life.

It can sometimes be difficult to praise yourself when you are not feeling too optimistic about your life, and working on yourself can sometimes feel like an extra task when you are overwhelmed by all the other aspects of your busy life.

With your busy and chaotic schedule, it is very important to take some time to introspect and work on yourself, so you can always be a better version of yourself.

This Women’s Day, spend some alone time – focusing solely on spoiling yourself, working on yourself, and getting back your inner strength.

Here are some tips on how to get back your inner strength this Women’s Day:

The power of 1

Sometimes your goals and expectations can seem impossible and out of reach. This is why it is important to take one step at a time, as this will eventually get you to where you would like to be.

Try starting small and starting with one thing. Once you have began the journey to achieving a goal, it becomes much easier to follow through with your planning.

Woman jumping over abyss. Picture: iStock

Be kind to yourself

Never forget that you are your biggest commitment. It is very important to fill your cup with essentials that will benefit your mental and physical health.

This includes getting enough sleep every night, eating the right foods which are beneficial for your health, and being kind and soft with yourself in the way that you talk to and about yourself.

Woman giving herself a great big hug. Picture: iStock

ALSO READ: Pilates vs Cardio: Which one is best for fat-burning and weight-loss?

Let go of expectations

Expectations often lead to disappointments, which could have a major knock on your positive outlook on life. It is not always a bad thing to have some expectations, but make sure that your goals and expectations are realistic and doable.

if you have any expectations for your love life, career, family, or personal life that seem to be weighing you down, then you should consider letting them go or re-evaluating them and making changes to them.

Weighing your expectations vs reality. Picture: iStock

Stop trying to live the fairytale

Social media has built somewhat impossible expectations for the way in which people should live their lives, and if you are a frequent user of popular social media platforms, then it can be easy to get caught up in that pressure and influence.

Let go of the fairytale lifestyle which you are constantly seeing on social media, and stop putting pressure on yourself. Make it a habit to unplug, and focus on living a life that is best suited for you.

Social media platforms and apps. Picture: iStock

The grass is greener after the storm

You cannot control everything in your life, and some times things may not go your way or as planned. If things do not work out in your favour, rather focus on the lessons and positive outcomes which the situation has brought, instead of dwelling on the negative.

This will not take away from the hurt and struggle that you have experienced from the situation, but will rather help you find meaning and understanding for what has happened.