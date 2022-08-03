Dance star Rayhaan Carrim wants to empower the youth

Brian Sokutu

South African Nasheed artist Rayhaan Carrim has just recently celebrated a major milestone where his video Safwat Al Asfiaa hit the one million views mark on YouTube.

Committed to motivating and inspiring other budding dancers, Carrim told his audiences of his plan to embark on an RC School Tour around the country over the next year, to perform. He plans to visit over 40 schools countrywide – working closely with many motivational speakers – collaborating with them during school visits.

Said Carrim: “I want to perform for our youth. I want them to find their own passion and their own purpose in life. “I strongly believe that when you see someone living in their purpose, it helps you find yours.”

He added: “I want to give the kids an experience of being entertained, inspired and motivated, to become the best that they can be. I will be collaborating with some incredible people over the next year.”

Being a Nasheed artist refers to a person who sings songs or audio notes that are associated with celebrating and praising God in the Islamic faith.

Carrim has received endorsements from global stars like Zara Abbas who is a Pakistani superstar with over 5.5 million followers on Instagram. He has also received warm praises from people closer home. The ambassador of Turkey to South Africa has described his Nasheeds as “beautiful”, with South African businessman and author Zareef Minty urging for the celebration of people like Carrim.

“It’s an absolute honour to know Rayhaan, he is a young change maker, we need to celebrate people like him. The positive impact he has on people through his work is incredible and I’m excited to see what impact he has on future generations to come.”

An advocate for youth empowerment, he said: “I want the youth to know that anything is possible. Never give up, be consistent and persist until you succeed. Don’t let anyone take away the spirit in believing in yourself.

“You don’t need validation from others, as long as you believe in yourself. Don’t leave your relationship with God, praise Him and pray to Him. He will open doors for you that you didn’t even know existed.”

Carrim followers can track him on YouTube.

