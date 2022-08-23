A premium customer service centre experience you’ll never forget

Lerato Maimela

It is one thing to have your appliances and electronics fail you on the days when you need to utilise them the most, but what’s worse is having to deal with the tedious process of calling into a customer service centre and having to wait hours to be assisted.

Most times people actually opt to just replace and upgrade their electronics and appliances with products that are much better and promise to last longer, than to just get their products fixed and maintained because of the tiresome process of it all.

Lovers of LG electronics and appliances can now put an end to their days of spending money on endless upgrades and airtime on lengthy complaint calls are over, as they have launched their very first premium customer service centre.

Launched in Midrand, Johannesburg on 16 August 2022, the service centre allows for customers to bring in their appliances, where only an hour will be spent repairing their appliance while they are treated to a comfortable seating waiting area, and the chance to explore the new range of appliances and electronics that LG has to offer.

Giving back to the community with ‘LG Cares’

As their corporate citizen programme which is driven by partnerships between local community citizens and dedicated NGOs, they have donated seven fridges to the Johannesburg Children’s Home.

President of LG South Africa, Jinkook Kang says that with their appliances, they hope to create a better life for all those who use them, and with the LG Cares initiative, they plan to give back and make a difference in other people’s lives.

“At the end of the day, LG products are products that care and, by donating these fridges, we hope to create a better life for all who use them. Our brand pillar LG Cares is a wonderful initiative that allows us to give back, make a difference, and prove we’re a brand beyond innovation and technology – we’ve got heart,” said Kang.