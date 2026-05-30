Sunshine, fog and scattered showers forecast for Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 31 May.

Isolated showers and rain have been forecast over parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, while much of the country can expect fine and cool conditions on Sunday, 31 May.

Here is what the weather is expected to be tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 31 May 2026

“An intense cut-off low is expected to affect the Eastern Cape from Wednesday to Friday. The public and all small stock farmers are advised that the combination of snow, heavy rain, flooding, very cold conditions and very rough seas can be expected,” Saws said.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 31 May:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain along the escarpment and over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches are expected over the central parts, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

It will be a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

Expect cloudy conditions with morning fog along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east during the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog is expected over the southern parts, otherwise it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fog over the adjacent interior at first, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fog over the adjacent interior at first, otherwise it will be fine and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain over the north-eastern parts.