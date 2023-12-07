Rich Mnisi collection makes debut in the English Premier League

The collection is in conjunction with the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which is a support for all LGBT people.

Designer Rich Mnisi has debuted his latest collaboration with Adidas in the Premier League. Picture:therichmnisi

South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi’s collaborative collection with Adidas made its debut this week in the Premier League, being worn by Manchester United and Arsenal. Mnisi says the collection is about how love unites people.

“For me, love is where everything begins and that is where I wanted people to start. No rainbow washing, glorification of the crop top, needing an outfit for an event, but true introspection,” said the queer designer in a statement shared this morning.

It was worn by Man United and the Gunners this week as they warmed-up ahead of their games against Chelsea and Luton Town F.C respectfully. The warm-up gear was first donned by Scottish side Celtic Football Club.

Detailed

The range is inspired by a love letter Mnisi wrote to his younger self in which he declares “let love be your legacy” – serving as his mission statement, but also a rallying cry for active allyship to empower and champion the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I don’t take it lightly the responsibility myself and the band have in terms of representing queerness, especially knowing that we are based in one of the few countries to legalise same-sex marriages,” said the renowned designer.

“Each piece in the collection has a hidden message, securely tucked away for you to read when you have a moment. I wanted the moment when you spot it to be intimate, calm and sacred- no distractions, no noise, no opinions. Just a moment to feel the love that surrounds you,” said Mnisi.

Premier League’s solidarity with LGBTQIA+ community

Mnisi’s collection debut was in conjunction with the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign which is a support for all LGBT people in football and beyond.

Between 2 and 7 December, England’s highest football league collaborates with Stonewall, an organisation passionate about people fighting for the freedom, equity and potential of LGBTQ+ people, in the Rainbow Laces campaign that sees Premier League clubs have their captains wearing rainbow armbands.

At all Premier League fixtures across the two Match Weeks, there were bespoke Rainbow Laces pitch flags, ball plinths, handshake boards and substitute’s boards.

LED boards at the stadiums highlighted Rainbow Laces and social media channels featured a rainbow Premier League logo to promote the campaign.

