How Karabo Moroka character on ‘Generations’ inspired Connie Ferguson

“She made me look at black businesswomen, and black families differently,” said Connie Ferguson

In Character: Karabo Moroka on Generations and Connie Ferguson speaking 2024 MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast. Pictures: @SimphiweTwala15/X and Supplied

The character of Karabo Moroka didn’t only inspire countless viewers who watched Connie Ferguson portray the role on Generations in the early 1990s; it also helped show Ferguson that young black women can succeed in business.

“She made me look at black businesswomen, and black families differently,” said Ferguson, speaking at the 2024 MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast in Midrand on Friday.

Created by Mfundi Vundla, Generations revolved around the wealthy Moroka family set in the backdrop of the advertising industry.

Today known as Generations: The Legacy, the TV show still revolves around the multi-generational Moroka family.

ALSO READ: ‘Generations: The Legacy’ – Tragedy in the Moroka family brings Karabo and Tau home

Legacy

The Business Breakfast, which also featured media personalities Rachel Kolisi and Leanne Manas, saw discussion around building a legacy, overcoming challenges, and creating lasting success.

Ferguson said turning 40 marked a turning point in her career, as she sought more than just success in acting—leading to the creation of her production company, Ferguson Films.

“Legacy should be how people feel after they have been in your presence,” she said. While operating a business, Ferguson remains active in front of the screen.

She was recently announced as a nominee at the National Film & TV Awards (NFTA) in the Best Actress category for her work on Heart of the Hunter.

She is nominated alongside young thespians such as Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Savage Beauty) and Katlego Lebogang (Yoh! Christmas).

ALSO READ: Bouwer’s epic ‘Generations’ throwback celebrates Ferguson

The breakfast

Broadcast journalist Manas reflected on having resilience despite adversities.

“Show up no matter what, even when it’s hardest,” she said, adding that change is essential for growth.

“The shell must break before the bird can fly.”

She shared her journey from being a shy young girl to becoming one of South Africa’s most recognised faces, encouraging attendees to find their voice and embrace opportunities for transformation.

Manas also spoke about the importance of leaving rooms you are not wanted in.

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie: ‘There’s going to be 12 [hip hop] concerts and we will pay for those concerts’ [Video]

Rachel Kolisi’s journey

Kolisi spoke about her passion for leaving a legacy in the business world and encouraged the audience to be intentional about their dreams.

She adds that life is full of different seasons and that it’s important to be intentional in each season of your life.

Kolisi continued by saying that her two-time Rugby World Cup-winning husband Siya is a dreamer and that one needs to be intentional about their dreams if they want to make them a reality.

“What is a dream without a goal, and knowing what I want to achieve and by when?” she asked.

Kolisi emphasised the importance of planning for victory and supporting women in business.

“If we found a way to back each other, we would get a lot further,” she said, calling for a more collaborative approach to success.

The event was hosted by Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp.

Former Springbok player Jean De Villiers and entrepreneur Miles Khubeka also shared lessons from their respective journeys.

NOW READ: 48hr International Film Project brings out the best in filmmakers