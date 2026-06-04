Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala secures Miss World South Africa franchise rights

Montjane-Tshabalala now oversees South Africa's participation in the three major international pageants.

Former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has acquired the South African franchise rights to the Miss World competition.

Directing three major pageant franchises

Montjane-Tshabalala now oversees South Africa’s participation in the three major international pageants: Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational.

Her company, African Beauty International (ABI), acquired the Miss Universe South Africa licence in 2025. She was also appointed national director of Miss Supranational South Africa the same year.

Montjane-Tshabalala, who represented South Africa at both Miss Universe and Miss World in 2011, said her experience on the international stage has shaped her vision for the country’s pageant future.

“I have walked those stages. I have stood under those lights as a competitor, felt what it means to carry the South African flag into those arenas, and I know – deeply and personally, what is at stake when a young woman steps out to represent this country,” she said.

“That lived experience is not something you can manufacture. It is the foundation everything I am building now rests on. South Africa will not just participate in these competitions. South Africa will compete to win.”

Montjane-Tshabalala aims to return South Africa to the winners’ circle

Montjane-Tshabalala said she hopes to see South Africa return to the top.

“South Africa has produced Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational winners; we know how to win, and we know what winning looks like,” she said.

“Four years is too long. Twelve years is too long. My job is to make sure that the next time the world is looking for its next queen, they are looking at a South African.”

She said that bringing all three franchises under one organisation would provide consistency in contestant preparation.

“What I bring to the international pageant stage is accountability,” she said.

“Accountability to South African women who deserve to be prepared at the highest level. Accountability to the global organisations who have entrusted us with these franchises. And accountability to the fans.”

“For our fans, this changes everything,” she added.

“It means continuity, and it means a long-term vision rather than a patchwork approach. It means that the woman we send to Poland in July, the woman we send to Vietnam in September, and the woman we send to Puerto Rico in November will all be products of the same commitment to excellence.”

2026 competitions

Miss Supranational 2026 is scheduled to take place in Poland on 31 July. Vietnam will host the 73rd edition of Miss World on 5 September, while the 75th edition of Miss Universe will be held in Puerto Rico in November.

South Africa has previously won all three pageants. Lalela Mswane became the country’s first Miss Supranational winner in 2022. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won Miss Universe in 2017, followed by Zozibini Tunzi in 2019. Rolene Strauss won Miss World in 2014.

Montjane-Tshabalala was crowned Miss South Africa in 2010 and was named Miss World Africa in 2011. She now serves as National Director of Miss Universe South Africa, Miss World South Africa and Miss Supranational South Africa through African Beauty International.