Beauties vs Beauties: Who will be the face of Miss World SA…and what’s the word on ProVerb?

The countdown to the crowning of Miss World SA has begun! Here's a round-up of the finalists and everything else to know about the big night.

From left: Zoalize van Rensburg, Nandi Mabala and Thembelihle Mnguni are among the Miss World SA Top 10 finalists who will be putting their best foot forward at the crowning event on Saturday, 5 October. Pictures: Supplied/ Miss World SA

Excitement is building around the country with less than 24 hours to go before South Africa’s ambassador to the Miss World pageant will be crowned as Miss World SA at Pilanesberg’s iconic Sun City Resort.

The glittering event will be broadcasted live for all to watch on Saturday, 5 October on SABC 3 (S3) at 8.30pm.

The winner of the prestigious title will be the embodiment of the pageant’s “Beauty with a Purpose” vision and represent South Africa at the 72nd Miss World finale in February 2025.

Known as one of the “Big Four” beauty pageants, the Miss World title has become synonymous with flawless beauty, talent and humanitarian efforts since it was founded in 1951 by British television host Eric Morley.

ProVerb announced as host of 2024 Miss World SA

Saturday evening’s Miss World SA crowning event will be hosted by no other than popular Metro FM radio personality and former Idols SA host and co-producer Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho.

Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho will take to the stage as the 2024 Miss World SA host. Picture: Supplied

Claude Mashego’s last stint

Reigning Miss World SA, Dr Claude Mashego, who featured under the Top 40 at the 2024 Miss World pageant in India last year, will be stepping into the role of backstage commentator.

2023 Miss World SA, Dr Claude Mashego. Pictures: Instagram/ claudemashego

During her reign, Mashego focused on building a network of young leaders across South Africa and the African continent through her non-profit organisation, Young Leaders Network.

Top-notch entertainment

Entertaining the audience at the pageant, will be The Mahotella Queens, former Boom Shaka co-founder Theo Nhlengethwa, singer, songwriter and performer Mthandazo Gatya, television and radio personality Sechaba Gqeba, professional voice actor Weza Matomane and Aubrey Ngcungama, co-founder of a platform connecting black African wine enthusiasts.

Miss World 2023 to grace judging panel

Carol Bouwer, the president and licence holder of the Miss World SA pageant, explained that the final selection process included interviews to learn more about the contestants’ personalities, passion for charity, and understanding of the Miss World pageant’s motto of “Beauty with a Purpose”.

Miss World 2023 Krystyna Pyszková. Picture: Instagram @missworld

This year’s Miss World SA judges are:

Rea Malatji, Ntsoaki Ledimo and Dr Norman Cahi from South Africa;

Malaak Compton-Rock and Ava Lizette Hall from the United States,

Miss World 2023 Krystyna Pyszková,

Michael Petr and Taibo Bacar from Mozambique.

Meet the 2024 Miss World SA Top 10 finalists

Amber Marais (22) – Free State

Amber is a volunteer from the Free State who works with Bloemfontein ladies to prepare meals for the underprivileged, believes that companionship, entertainment, and compassion make a difference in a person’s life.

She holds a diploma in sport development and management, enjoys tutoring and coaching children.

Jesmika Singh (22) – Western Cape

Jesmika is a University of Cape Town (UCT) master’s student whose academic record and research on Breast Cancer Biotechnology and Immunotherapy have earned her awards and accolades.

She wants to become a scientist of international repute and discover a cure for breast cancer.

Lynique Odendaal (22) – Gauteng

Lynique is a music therapist from Wonderboom in Gauteng, committed to addressing multifaceted challenges facing vulnerable children by uplifting and empowering them.

The Miss World SA hopeful started Freedom Inspired to Amplify Hope (FIAH), which advocates for the rights of abused, abandoned, and neglected children, with a focus on those affected by homelessness.

Nande Mabala (26) – Western Cape

Nandi Mabala hails from the Western Cape. Her “Go Green SA” sustainability project uses agriculture as a tool to teach students soft skills to contribute to the fight against global warming in her rural township of Zwelethemba.

Neo Nkhumane (22) – North West

Neo Nkhumane’s ambition is to address pressing social issues facing the country while advancing her studies in communication.

The communications lecturer at the Potchefstroom Campus of North West University, desires to empower young women with the necessary resources and knowledge to make informed decisions regarding reproductive health.

Romanda Hombi (25) – Mpumalanga

Clinical audiologist Romanda Hombi from Mpumalanga would like to influence the drafting of policies and legislation on the accessibility and quality of healthcare services for everyone, regardless of socio-economic status, age or disability.

Her ultimate goal is to influence the agenda of the World Health Organisation and United Nations to promote the health of all people.

Tshiamo Selthare (26) – North West

The Green Ribbon project of the occupational therapist from Mahikeng, in the North West, emphasises the fact that every person with a mental illness should have the right to exercise all civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

Thembelihle Mnguni (25) – Gauteng

This 25-year-old Gauteng model and electrical engineering student aspires says her Beauty with a Purpose project, Shining Hope, aims to empower communities through renewable and sustainable energy.’

Ximiyeto Makhubele (21) – Limpopo

Coding enthusiast and pageant regular Ximiyeto Makhubele is a tech developer from Limpopo who dreams of using technology to create solutions for people.

Through her Beauty with a Purpose project, Youth Empowerment Through Education, Makhubele wants to empower the youth by integrating innovative tech solutions, such as educational apps and mentorship programmes.

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg (18) – Gauteng

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, a digital and marketing executive at Scuderia, Ferrari South Africa, believes that every person can contribute to the greater good of the world and that a dream is what keeps the world turning one’s hopes.

The ambitious 18-year-old from Pretoria hopes to use the power of social media to enrich young people with mental fortitude, as well as self-encouragement.

Her Beauty with a Purpose project, Never Too Young to Advocate (NTYTA), is a digital platform that focuses on creating global visibility as well as audibility for the youth.

