When last? ‘Generations’ star Thami Mngqolo joins ‘Genesis’ and Mzansi is shook

When last did a casting announcement have Mzansi reminiscing, debating storylines and screaming 'Senzo is back!' online?

Actor Thami Mngqolo is officially back on South African television, and judging by social media reactions, viewers have missed him more than they realised.

The former Generations star has joined Mzansi Magic’s gospel telenovela Genesis. This marks a major return to the small screen after years of keeping a relatively low profile.

Best known for his unforgettable role as Senzo Dhlomo on SABC1’s Generations, Mngqolo became a household name. He did so by playing one of the soapie’s most layered and talked-about characters.

His portrayal, particularly as one of the few and first openly gay characters on prime-time television at the time, sparked conversation, praise, and controversy. As a result, he cemented his place in local TV history.

Now that he’s been cast in Genesis, fans are excited to see which chapter comes next.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald broke the news on X.

He confirmed that the talented actor had joined the cast. Within hours, timelines lit up with reactions ranging from pure excitement to playful demands for romance and drama. Additionally, some fans called for a serious storyline upgrade.

“Senzo is back!” one user declared, while others joked that it had been years since they last saw Mngqolo on their screens.

Many praised his acting range, calling the casting “long overdue”. They also said Genesis had scored a solid performer who knows how to command a scene.

Of course, Mzansi being Mzansi, not all reactions were serious.

Some viewers questioned the promotional images, and others cracked jokes about potential love interests on the show. Meanwhile, die-hard fans already started pitching storylines involving romance, redemption, and church-side drama.

Beyond Genesis, Mngqolo’s career speaks for itself. He has appeared in several popular productions, including Home Affairs, Saints & Sinners, Code 13, Greed & Desire, and BET Africa’s Isono.

His return to TV feels less like a comeback and more like a reminder of just how deep his résumé runs.

Outside of acting, the star also made headlines in the past for his relationship with actress Jo-Anne Reyneke. Since their separation, Reyneke has continued to flourish. She is building her brand and expanding her presence in the entertainment and wellness space.

Thami Mngqolo OPENS UP on lessons and mistakes he made in his previous relationship(s). #EngineerYourLife pic.twitter.com/SR2wHnjzsm — Engineer Your Life (@EngineerYLPod) October 10, 2025

Both stars have evolved and thrived in their own lanes.

For many viewers, Thami Mngqolo’s return taps into pure nostalgia.

Generations shaped a generation of TV lovers. Seeing familiar faces resurface always hits differently. With Genesis, the actor gets a fresh platform and a new audience. He also has a chance to remind Mzansi why he remains one of the industry’s most respected performers.

One thing’s certain: when last did a casting announcement feel this satisfying?