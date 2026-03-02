Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Nonku Williams’ boyfriend gifts her a new BMW [VIDEO]

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

2 March 2026

03:21 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

This is not the first time Williams has received a car as a gift from a partner.

Nonku

Real Housewives of Durban star, Nonku Williams. Picture: Instagram/@nonku_williams

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has received a new BMW from her boyfriend, Lungani Rammalledi.

The couple shared a video of the surprise on Instagram.

“Speechless… just grateful for you and this amazing gift,” Williams wrote.

READ MORE: RHODurban: Nonku shows off her ‘gangster man’ in cringe-worthy video

Previous gifts

This is not the first time Williams has received a car as a gift from a partner.

Her former boyfriend, Dumisani Ndlazi, previously bought her a Mercedes-Benz. The surprise aired on Real Housewives of Durban in February 2023.

In the same year, Williams purchased a BMW M8. She shared the news on social media.

Her then best friend and fellow Real Housewives of Durban cast member Jojo Robinson also posted photos and videos celebrating the purchase.

“The Real Housewives of Durban Besties who ride together. Congratulations on your new BMW M8, my nonkie nonks… I’m so proud of you… and I love you endlessly. Can’t wait for all the roads we travel together.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Here comes the boom… My Nonkie nonks’ new machine and Annabelle are already car besties. #joku forever, Proud Bestie Moment,” Robinson wrote.

NOW READ: Tebogo Thobejane’s son trains at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas [VIDEO]

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

car The Real Housewives of Durban

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News