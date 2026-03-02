Nonku Williams’ boyfriend gifts her a new BMW [VIDEO]

This is not the first time Williams has received a car as a gift from a partner.

Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has received a new BMW from her boyfriend, Lungani Rammalledi.

The couple shared a video of the surprise on Instagram.

“Speechless… just grateful for you and this amazing gift,” Williams wrote.

READ MORE: RHODurban: Nonku shows off her ‘gangster man’ in cringe-worthy video

Previous gifts

This is not the first time Williams has received a car as a gift from a partner.

Her former boyfriend, Dumisani Ndlazi, previously bought her a Mercedes-Benz. The surprise aired on Real Housewives of Durban in February 2023.

In the same year, Williams purchased a BMW M8. She shared the news on social media.

Her then best friend and fellow Real Housewives of Durban cast member Jojo Robinson also posted photos and videos celebrating the purchase.

“The Real Housewives of Durban Besties who ride together. Congratulations on your new BMW M8, my nonkie nonks… I’m so proud of you… and I love you endlessly. Can’t wait for all the roads we travel together.

“Here comes the boom… My Nonkie nonks’ new machine and Annabelle are already car besties. #joku forever, Proud Bestie Moment,” Robinson wrote.

NOW READ: Tebogo Thobejane’s son trains at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas [VIDEO]