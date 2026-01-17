Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV tames the open road and Kruger Park

Five adults with lots of luggage a walk in the park for this big, plush and powerful SUV.

It’s not the sexiest car on the road. But it’s big, bold and turns heads. Some might even say it’s a bit of a bully. I’m referring to Chery’s flagship eight-seater SUV, the powerful Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

There’s a lot to like about it, from its power and torque, which is pretty scary to be honest, to its luxurious interior features. Then there is the price, and this, too, is impressive. But more on this a little later. Let me tell you about my week spent with this attention-grabber.

The first thing my teenage son said to me once I’d pulled up to the garage after taking “ownership” of the car was, “the mothership is here”. And that’s a pretty good assessment of the Chery Tiggo 9.

The PHEV is so quiet you don’t even know the car is switched on. It’s the same when you’re actually driving 120km/h on the highway, whether with the battery or petrol. You just don’t hear it.

Walk on the wild side

I was lucky enough to have the Chery Tiggo 9 for a trip to the Kruger Park in December and thankfully so because we were a group of five adults heading to the “bush”. And with a third row of seats there was more than enough space to get everyone in, including all the luggage. There’s plenty packing space, a total of 2 065 litres at its maximum.

All aboard. Picture: Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Regarding the battery, the AWD Vanguard derivative is equipped with a 34.4kWh battery hooked up to three electric motors. This pushes the total system output up to performance car-like 455kW of power and 910Nm of torque. The Vanguard’s electric range goes up to 160km and it boasts fuel consumption of 6.2L/100km.

And it’s this that makes the Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV so appealing. With the battery charged up and the tank full, you feel like you can drive forever without stopping.

Fast-charging Chery Tiggo 9

There are charging ports at several locations now across the country. On my trip, I charged up in the Weltevreden Park area and then again at Millys along the N4. And what a pleasure that was … plug in, enjoy a light meal and a cup of coffee and an hour later you’re good to go.

Right, back to that power. I’m going to be honest, this specific Tiggo is fast. Very fast. The torque is unreal and I’m not surprised it’s considered one of the fastest cars on the road. Passing other vehicles on the highway was a breeze. But, a word of caution, it’s a heavy vehicle, mainly because of the battery and slowing down, or decelerating, takes a little longer than in a smaller petrol-only car.

Game-viewing made easy. Picture: Jacques van der Westhuyzen

And while it’s easy to push it past the 120km/h you’ll know when this happens as Chery’s warning signals will let you know in no uncertain terms with a quite an irritating pinging sound. Another small irritant, though I know it’s all about safety, is the fact the car won’t move at all unless the driver’s seat belt is clipped into place. So, even if you want to move the car from the driveaway into the garage at home, the seat belt has to be clipped in. The alarm will also ping if those sitting in the back don’t have their belts strapped in.

All the bells and whistles

The Chery Tiggo 9’s cabin is plush, seriously plush. It features a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Vanguard features a 14-speaker Sony sound system.

The finishes are classy and slick and more established brands will certainly feel somewhat threatened by what’s on offer. Other great features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, advanced climate control, heated seating options, and a number of different massage settings in the front seats.

On the outside, the bully-boy look includes an imposing octagonal grille, full LED lighting, and 20-inch wheels.

The cabin is seriously plush. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Chery Tiggo 9 perfect game-viewer

The car handled brilliantly on the tar highway to Kruger and then also on the dirt rounds inside the park. It’s not a bakkie or 4×4, but it’s more than enough to manoeuvre any terrain comfortably. And because of its additional height, it’s perfect for a game-viewing trip.

The Chery Tiggo 9 is a game-changer in the market. Its high-end SUV features and plug-in hybrid option will appeal to many. And with the Vanguard CSH AWD priced at R989 900 it’s value for money compared to what else is on the market from other makers.

Additionally, the pricing includes a seven-year/90 000km service plan, seven-year/200 000km warranty, 10-year/1-million km engine warranty (for 1st owner) and 10-year/unlimited km CSH battery warranty.

If you’re in the market, give the Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV a chance … you’ll be pleasantly surprised.