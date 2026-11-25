The injured tourist, an American national, had reportedly attempted to board the vessel before falling into the sea.

What began as a sightseeing trip to one of Cape Town’s most famous shipwrecks ended in a dramatic sea rescue after an American tourist was swept into rough waters and left injured and stranded on rocks near the BOS400 wreck.

The rescue unfolded on Monday afternoon near Maori Bay, close to nudist beach Sandy Bay, after National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews were alerted to reports of an injured man stranded near the rusting wreck.

Emergency

According to NSRI Hout Bay station commander Spencer Oldham, emergency teams received reports shortly after 5.30pm that a man had been injured on rocks at the BOS400 shipwreck.

The injured tourist, an American national, had reportedly attempted to board the vessel before falling into the sea.

After being caught in powerful rip currents and heavy swells, he managed to reach the wreck. However, after realising his cellphone had been left on nearby rocks, he re-entered the water in an attempt to retrieve it and raise the alarm.

Injuries

Without protection from the elements, the man suffered injuries and took shelter among shoreline rocks while using a T-shirt to stem the bleeding.

“An American man had fallen into the sea while reportedly attempting to board the BOS400 wreck,” said Oldham.

His brother and friend, who were nearby, sought help from a Good Samaritan who raised the alarm.

NSRI rescue craft, paramedics and EMS rescue teams were dispatched from both the sea and land. Rescue swimmers entered the water and swam to shore to reach the injured man.

Hypothermia

Medical treatment began on the rocks before the casualty was secured in an NSRI rescue craft and transported to safety.

“Medical treatment and rewarming for hypothermia was commenced,” Oldham said.

The man was treated at the NSRI’s Hout Bay rescue base before being released into the care of his brother and friend. He required no further medical treatment.

Warning

The three Americans had recently competed in a triathlon in Cape Town and had returned to the area to get a closer look at the famous wreck.

Following the incident, the NSRI renewed its warning to locals and tourists.

“The wreck and surrounding waters are not safe,” the organisation said, urging the public not to attempt to board the BOS400 because of unstable structures, sharp submerged metal, cold water and dangerous rip currents.