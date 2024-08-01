Cricket star Dewald Brevis shares his tried and tested tips on beating mid-year fatigue

Brevis is currently preparing for the cricket season coming up in October.

Cricket sensation Dewald Brevis on how to keep soaring wings despite mid-year fatigue. Picture: Supplied

With the year halfway through, you may find your motivation dropping, but cricket sensation Dewald Brevis has great tips to help you keep your performance levels high and fatigue at bay.

Brevis’ tips are not just for athletes but for anyone looking to maintain their energy and productivity through the mid-year stretch.

He admits that it may take you a while to snap out of it and find your groove again, adding: “But it certainly is physically possible.”

Brevis said he is also using these tips as he prepares for the cricket season coming up in October.

“Though there are many ways to combat mid-year fatigue, these are my tried and tested favourites on how I keep it going in a season where many would rather stay under a duvet,” he said.

Dewald Brevis tips on beating mid-year fatigue

Staying active

Whether you’re working towards a summer body or preparing for a busy sport season like Brevis, staying active is essential.

“It’s not the easiest thing to do when you’ve already pushed yourself from the start of the year, especially when it gets harder to roll out of bed. However, discipline in your workout routine is a sacrifice that will set you apart and nurture your talent,” Brevis said.

Brevis highlights the benefits of working out in cold weather, noting that the body burns more calories to keep warm.

“You know the saying that ‘summer bodies are made in winter’? That’s true! While the temperatures are still quite low in August, my favourite thing about working out under low temperatures is that the cold weather will max out your caloric burn because the body is working much harder to keep its core temperature regulated.

“This means that as the body works to stay warm, the metabolism jumps into overdrive and your body burns through more calories and fat.”

Eating well

“The body is like a machine, and food is fuel,” Brevis said, highlighting that eating well, regardless of the season, is crucial for maintaining energy and performance.

He notes that during colder months, people often crave comfort foods, adding that these may not serve your body as needed to overcome mid-year slumps.

“Believe it or not, what you eat has a severe impact on how you perform throughout the day and your overall energy levels. Think about it: while greasy foods like cheeseburgers and pizza may provide some level of much-needed comfort, they have proven to slow down productivity.

“These types of foods are harder to digest, as they require more energy to digest, which can reduce oxygen levels in the brain − leaving you feeling sluggish.”

Brevis said with the help of his dietician and his own homemade recipes, he has managed to stay and eat healthily.

“I have made it a priority to stick to healthy comfort food − which has proven to be the perfect remedy for winter. These include vegetable soups, stews, and delicious pasta dishes. I am also very fortunate to have the support of Kinita Kadakia Patel, who is the Mumbai Indians’ dietician.

“Also, I create my own pasta recipes that are healthy with no cream and cut out sugar. I also try my best to manage the amount of carbs, so my diet mostly consists of protein, vegetables, salads and some delicious fruit.”

Being selective with drinks

For a quick energy boost, Brevis said he prefers refreshing drinks like Red Bull Winter Edition in pomegranate flavour over coffee.

He advises choosing energy drinks that align with your dietary needs.

“Caffeine has proven to provide the body with a boost of energy and alertness. It enhances motor and cognitive performance, boosts short-term memory and increases the accuracy of reactions and the ability to focus attention. It is the perfect remedy for staying productive on a hectic workday.”

