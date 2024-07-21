Lifestyle

Ways to detect hidden cameras in your hotel room or rental home

Things to lookout for if you suspect your rental place may have hidden cameras invading your privacy.

How to check for bug cameras in your hotel room.

Image: iStock

As a traveler, you expect privacy in your hotel room or rental home. However, hidden cameras have become a growing concern in recent years.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to detect hidden cameras in your hotel room or rental home:

Conduct a visual inspection

Start by thoroughly inspecting your room, paying attention to any suspicious objects or devices. Check for:

  • Small holes or gaps in walls, ceilings, or furniture
  • Unusual-looking devices or gadgets
  • Objects that seem out of place or unnecessary

Check for hidden cameras in common objects

Some hidden cameras are disguised as everyday objects, such as:

  • Alarm clocks
  • Smoke detectors
  • Picture frames
  • TV remotes
  • Hair dryers

Use your smartphone

Utilize your smartphone to detect hidden cameras:

  • Download a hidden camera detection app (e.g., “Glint Finder” or “Hidden Camera Detector”)
  • Use the app to scan your room for any suspicious signals or devices

Check for unusual Wi-Fi signals

Use your smartphone to scan for nearby Wi-Fi signals. If you detect any unusual or unfamiliar signals, it could indicate a hidden camera transmitting footage.

According to Safe Home, you can utilize Wi-Fi analyser apps like Fing and Wireshark to scan for devices connected to your network. Surveillance cameras may appear as generic devices in the scan results, prompting further investigation. However, be aware of two key limitations:

  1. Wi-Fi scanning apps are not always reliable and may miss detecting certain devices.
  2. Some spy cameras don’t use Wi-Fi and instead record to a micro-SD card, making them undetectable via network scans.

“If your network comes up clean, that doesn’t mean no one’s watching. In both cases, it’s time to move on to step two.”

Look for reflections

Turn off the lights and use a torch to inspect your room. Look for any reflections or glints that might indicate a hidden camera lens.

Take action

If you suspect a hidden camera in your hotel room or rental home:

  • Inform hotel management or your rental host immediately
  • Request a room change or cancel your stay
  • Report the incident to local authorities if necessary

Remember, your privacy is important. Stay vigilant and take these simple steps to detect hidden cameras in your hotel room or rental home.

