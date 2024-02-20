Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

Avatar photo

By Sponsored

2 minute read

20 Feb 2024

01:18 pm

Tea for who? Why go Dry when you can go Crisp and Dry with Savanna 0.0% Alc Free?

Let your cup runneth over with Crisp and Dry Savanna 0.0% Alc Free.

Savanna 0.0% Alc Free

Picture: Supplied

Siyavanna South Ahh, we’ve got your first dry months of the year covered with our Crisp and Dry Savanna Cider 0.0% Alc Free.

This year, sticking to your New Year’s resolutions can be easier with your favourite Savivi. You can say goodbye to sipping tea, being a high tea roller, playing tea pong, and saluting the kettle flute while trying to cheers with a teacup and saucer.

“Why do Dry when you can do Crisp and Dry? Rather let your cup runneth over with Crisp and Dry Savanna 0.0% Alc Free. It’s the same Savanna taste you know and love, just alcohol-free,” says Kayla Hendricks, Senior Brand Manager for Savanna.

“You can say goodbye to raised pinkies, burning your tongue on hot tea, and trying to make it rain with tea bags.”

Savanna 0.0% Alc Free is available at all major retail outlets and liquor stores.

Celebrate the start to 2024! Siyavanna South Ahh, we’ve got your Crisp and Dry covered.

#CrispandDry #SavannaAlcFree #SiyavannaSA

Read more on these topics

Sponsored content

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Amabutho demand explanation from Zulu king for prime minister appointment
Politics ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records
Politics ‘Come 24 May, or somewhere around there’ – IFP warns ANC against holding elections on Friday
Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe