Aritistic triumph: Tshepo Bopape wins Inaugural DALRO Visual Arts Merit

The JSE was abuzz with artistic fervour on 14 May 2024, as the Exhibition launch unveiled a stunning array of artistic talent. The event culminated in the announcement of Tshepo Bopape as the recipient of the inaugural DALRO Visual Arts Merit Award, and Keabetswe Seema as the winner of the Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize. The gathering, attended by art enthusiasts and industry professionals alike, was a testament to the vibrancy of South Africa’s art scene, igniting conversations and inspiring creativity.

Tshepo Bopape has not only gained recognition but also a transformative nine-month art residency. This includes a dedicated studio space, a stipend for materials and framing, and a living allowance, equipping him with the necessary resources to further refine his artistry. He will have the privilege of presenting his creations from the residency at a solo exhibition scheduled for March 2025.

Through this prestigious award, DALRO reaffirms its commitment to nurturing budding artists and cultivating a flourishing artistic community in South Africa, said Lerato Serobe DALRO Acting Managing Director.

In collaboration with the Blessing Ngobeni Foundation, DALRO will offer workshops accessible to all visual artists over the art residency period.

The exhibition, featuring Tshepo’s exceptional artworks and the finalists of the DALRO Visual Arts Merit Award and Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize, will be on display at the JSE from 15 May 2024 to 24 June 2024. It will then move to the DALRO Gallery, where it can be viewed from 27 June 2024 to 17 July 2024.

