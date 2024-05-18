Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

8 minute read

18 May 2024

06:30 am

WATCH: Russian designers captivate audience at the Soweto Fashion Week

Lingerie-inspired dresses, seductive minis and more...

Soweto Fashion Week

Soweto Fashion Week stage. Picture: Instagram/@lilab

The Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week transformed Soweto into a bustling hub of style and innovation as local and international fashion designers captivated audiences with their cutting-edge collections. 

The highly anticipated Autumn/Winter collection showcase was held last week from 7th to 10th May. 

Russian designers IMK and LI LAB, who were showcasing in South Africa for the first time, said they enjoyed the experience.

“It’s our first time showcasing in South Africa, and we are quite excited. Also, we were pleased that Soweto Fashion Week chose our brand to present Russia,” LI LAB director Malika Djuraeva told The Citizen

LI LAB said their collections demonstrate how concise high fashion is and how easy it is to be at the peak of style every day. They also described their collection as the birth of a new era of beauty.

“We sought to create a collection that invites individuals to immerse themselves in a world of captivating aesthetics in pursuit of true femininity and identity.”

Among the showcased designs are lingerie-inspired dresses adorned with corset details and seductive minis featuring Renaissance-inspired beadwork and dramatic trains.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LI LAB (@li.lab)

ALSO READ: Couple goals: ‘Minister of Fashion’ Malusi Gigaba and his fiancée’s stylish threads

Gothic and brutality fashion inspiration

Designer Maria Kurdyumova of IMK, whose collection is inspired by black, Gothic style, and brutality, also expressed her satisfaction and gratitude for showcasing in SA for the first time. 

“The show was awesome, the audience reacted actively to what we created. The models were incredible and gorgeous. I’m delighted and thankful for the opportunity provided,” she added.

Pearle Peane, Brand Manager of Sta-Sof-Fro, highlighted the brand’s commitment to evolving alongside consumers. She also emphasised the link between fashion and hair as forms of individual expression. 

“Fashion and hair are intertwined in the journey of self-expression,” Peane notes. “We are delighted to engage at this profound level.”

NOW READ: Bridgerton Season 3 returns with Regal fashion party in Mzansi [VIDEO]

Read more on these topics

fashion fashion week

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections Won’t buy or sell until the elections?- Polls impacting the property market
Local News Community Chat: Do you support local businesses?
South Africa WATCH: ‘Maroon Passport’ – Inside the Home Affairs corruption scheme that’s implicated 120 officials
Local News Community Chat: Does blocking roads in protest help?
Health NHI: An excuse to ‘loot’ and ‘tax South Africans blind’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES