WATCH: Russian designers captivate audience at the Soweto Fashion Week

Lingerie-inspired dresses, seductive minis and more...

The Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week transformed Soweto into a bustling hub of style and innovation as local and international fashion designers captivated audiences with their cutting-edge collections.

The highly anticipated Autumn/Winter collection showcase was held last week from 7th to 10th May.

Russian designers IMK and LI LAB, who were showcasing in South Africa for the first time, said they enjoyed the experience.

“It’s our first time showcasing in South Africa, and we are quite excited. Also, we were pleased that Soweto Fashion Week chose our brand to present Russia,” LI LAB director Malika Djuraeva told The Citizen.

LI LAB said their collections demonstrate how concise high fashion is and how easy it is to be at the peak of style every day. They also described their collection as the birth of a new era of beauty.

“We sought to create a collection that invites individuals to immerse themselves in a world of captivating aesthetics in pursuit of true femininity and identity.”

Among the showcased designs are lingerie-inspired dresses adorned with corset details and seductive minis featuring Renaissance-inspired beadwork and dramatic trains.

Gothic and brutality fashion inspiration

Designer Maria Kurdyumova of IMK, whose collection is inspired by black, Gothic style, and brutality, also expressed her satisfaction and gratitude for showcasing in SA for the first time.

“The show was awesome, the audience reacted actively to what we created. The models were incredible and gorgeous. I’m delighted and thankful for the opportunity provided,” she added.

Pearle Peane, Brand Manager of Sta-Sof-Fro, highlighted the brand’s commitment to evolving alongside consumers. She also emphasised the link between fashion and hair as forms of individual expression.

“Fashion and hair are intertwined in the journey of self-expression,” Peane notes. “We are delighted to engage at this profound level.”

