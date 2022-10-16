Hey TikTokers, please don’t do these challenges with your pets

ETX Daily Up

You only have to spend a few minutes on TikTok to see that pets reign supreme. But internet users sometimes involve their furry friends in viral challenges, which are not always mindful of their well-being. Some such challenges could even cause suffering to the animals taking part.

The “Bark At Your Dog” challenge

Everyone has their own way of expressing themselves, and for dogs, that usually means barking. Barking reflects a variety of feelings and situations that our four-legged friends face on a daily basis.

They may bark to signal their presence to other dogs, out of excitement when playing, or out of fear when in danger. This last case seems to have inspired TikTokers in a controversial challenge called “Bark At Your Dog.”

The idea is simple: users of the social network film themselves taking their dog by surprise by barking at them. In doing so, they hope to provoke a reaction from the animal, which generally does not understand this sudden aggressiveness.

And for good reason, since barking at your dog can be a source of real confusion for your pet. The dog’s first reaction will be to flee from this potential danger, as shown in many videos with the hashtag #barkatyourdog.

But dogs can also become aggressive if the source of danger is close, as is the case in the “Bark At Your Dog” challenge. It is not surprising that veterinarians and animal protection associations are warning pet owners against taking part in this challenge.

“A dog will receive no benefits or positive feelings from this challenge; instead, they may become worried and experience feelings of mistrust, which can affect the bond between you,” veterinary nurse Shauna Spooner, from the British vet charity PDSA, told the Daily Mail.

The “Put an Ice Cube on Your Cat” challenge

Man’s best friend isn’t the only pet being embroiled in supposedly funny TikTok challenges. Cats are also on the receiving end of these pranks. This animal, domesticated for some 5 000 years, is the main protagonist of the “Put an Ice Cube on Your Cat” challenge.

As its name suggests, it involves pet owners putting an ice cube on their cat and filming its outraged reaction.

Indeed, felines are known to have an ambivalent relationship with water. Some breeds, like the Abyssinian, Bengal and Turkish Van love to swim in water, while others simply detest it. In any case, cats tend to have a hard time with cold water because of their high body temperature (between 38°C and 39°C). Just like their owners.

Many TikTok users fail to take this physiological characteristic into account and insist on putting an ice cube on the body or even the head of their cat just for laughs. The hashtag #putanicecubeonyourcat counts nearly 170 000 views on the social network.

In most cases, the targeted animal does not seem to react to this intrusion in its personal space. And this blasé attitude amuses many internet users. But this does not mean that the cat does not experience discomfort, or even annoyance, at being in contact with the ice cube.

“Cats don’t enjoy getting wet and the extreme cold of the ice could startle your cat, potentially leading them to respond and by redirected aggression onto their owner, for example, by swiping or biting,” JoAnna Puzzo, the UK animal shelter Battersea Dog and Cat’s Home’s feline welfare manager, told Newsweek.

The “Put It In a Bun” challenge

Here’s a challenge that cats, dogs and all animals with ears can fall victim to. Its name: “Put It In a Bun”. It consists of tying back the ears of a four-legged friend with a hair elastic, with the sole and unique purpose of entertaining fellow internet users.

Not surprisingly, the targeted animal tends to be very surprised and uncomfortable to see its ears bound in this way. And all the more so since some internet users fasten the elastic band very tightly to give their pet’s face a “lift.”

This challenge may only take a few minutes, and one go is unlikely to be enough to traumatize a pet, but it can still be dangerous. Indeed, dogs and cats can develop othematoma, a purplish rounded hard swelling of the external ear. This condition is caused by a build-up of blood in the ear area as a result of trauma or intense scratching.

Moreover, tying up the ears of your furry friend can confuse them and, especially, affect their trust and confidence in their owner. Indeed, just because a cat or dog doesn’t struggle, doesn’t try to bite or run away, doesn’t mean that it appreciates what is being done to it.

Even worse, it can become distrustful of its owner and aggressive. Proof, if any were needed, that it’s better to refrain from taking part in this kind of challenge with your pet.

NOW READ: Shimmer and shine this Halloween with ‘vampire skin’