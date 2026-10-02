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American groups Dru Hill and Silk to headline ‘We Love R&B’ concert in Pretoria

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

2 October 2026

11:27 am

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The concert is scheduled for 22 May 2027, with another international R&B artist set to be announced for the line-up.

Dru Hill and Silk

Picture: Instagram/@djskeelo

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American R&B groups Dru Hill and Silk will perform in Pretoria at a one-night concert in May next year.

The groups will headline the We Love R&B Concert Experience, presented by Remoakantse Holdings, at SunBet Arena on 22 May 2027.

Dru Hill is known for songs like In My Bed, while Silk is behind the 1990s hit Meeting in My Bedroom.

“From In My Bed to Meeting in My Bedroom, we are taking you all the way down memory lane with pure vocals, timeless harmony, and unmatched 90s nostalgia,” Remoakantse Holdings said on Instagram.

Organisers have also teased the addition of another international R&B superstar to the line-up, with the artist set to be announced at 6pm on Friday.

Tickets will go on sale on 28 October 2026 through Webtickets and at Pick n Pay outlets.

More international R&B acts coming to SA

The announcement follows other international music acts announced by Remoakantse Holdings for shows in South Africa.

R&B singer Brandy is set to headline the All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience, with performances scheduled for Cape Town on 14 December and Pretoria on 17 and 18 December 2026.

In October, singer Brian McKnight will perform in South Africa alongside R&B groups All-4-One and SWV. The shows are scheduled for Cape Town and Pretoria.

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