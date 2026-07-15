All White Soul Sessions Concert: Brandy set to headline three shows in South Africa

RnB icon Brandy is set to headline the 2026 All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience, bringing three decades of hits this December.

Grammy-winning and multi-platinum RnB icon Brandy has been announced as the headline act for the 2026 All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience, following the sold-out success of last year’s edition with music legend Babyface.

The tour, presented by Remoakantse Holdings, will bring the Boy Is Mine hitmaker to South African stages for three shows in December.

2026 All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience dates:

14 December 2026 – Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

17 December 2026 – SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

18 December 2026 – SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

A defining voice in RnB

Brandy has sold more than 40 million records worldwide over a career spanning more than three decades.

She burst onto the scene as a teenage sensation with her multi-platinum self-titled debut album and has since become one of the genre’s most influential artists, with timeless hits including The Boy Is Mine, Sittin’ Up in My Room, Have You Ever?, Almost Doesn’t Count, Full Moon, Baby and Never Say Never.

In 2025, she reunited with Monica for the sold-out North American The Boy Is Mine tour, celebrating one of RnB’s most iconic collaborations and reintroducing her celebrated catalogue to a new generation of fans.

Earlier this year, Brandy received the Black Music Icon Award from the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, further cementing her legacy as one of the defining artists of her generation.

Brandy promises ‘night to remember’

Announcing the tour, Brandy said she was looking forward to reconnecting with her South African fan base.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to South Africa. It’s been a while, and I can’t wait to see everyone again. The love I’ve always received from my South African fans means so much to me, and I’m looking forward to sharing some really special moments with you,” she said in a statement.

“We’re bringing an incredible show, and I promise it’s going to be a night to remember. I can’t wait to see you all in December.”

Organisers urge fans to book early

Thabiso “Skeelo” Mogashwa, Managing Director of Remoakantse Holdings, said the announcement builds on the momentum of the tour’s debut edition.

“After the incredible response to last year’s sold-out All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience with Babyface, we knew we had to return with something just as special.

“Bringing Brandy to South Africa is a proud moment for us, and we’re committed to delivering another world-class production that celebrates the very best of RnB,” Mogashwa said.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops to create an unforgettable experience for our audiences in Cape Town and Pretoria. We encourage fans to secure their tickets early because, if last year is anything to go by, this year’s shows are expected to sell out quickly.”