American star Ricco Ross is coming to South Africa for red-carpet and show host duties

Ross is best known for his roles as Sergeant Griggs in the Rambo film franchise and Horace Bellarie in Tyler Perry's Netflix drama series Beauty in Black.

American actor Ricco Ross is coming to South Africa for the first time this December.

Ricco Ross joins Ndlala Grandeur line-up

The Rambo film franchise star is set to co-host Ndlala Grandeur celebration season 1 at Ndlala Arena in Pretoria.

Ross will join the event as the red-carpet and show co-host.

Ndlala Arena announced the news on social media, revealing that Ross will be part of the event on 16 and 17 December 2026.

“South Africa, get ready to welcome [Ricco Ross] to Mzansi for the very first time,” the venue said in its announcement.

“Joining Ndlala Grandeur Season as your red carpet and show co-host, he’s bringing star power to your December plans.”

“Start planning the outfit and alert the group chat. We’re making an entrance!”

Ndlala Grandeur season 2 part 2

The announcement comes after Ndlala Grandeur returned for second edition in August.

The event featured international R&B artists including Mýa, RL, Ginuwine, Case and Tyrese.

Ndlala Arena has been teasing its December plans on social media, promising more international names as part of the Ndlala Grandeur season.

The artists’ line-up is yet to be announced.

Ross is best known for his role as Sergeant Griggs in the Rambo film franchise and Horace Bellarie in Tyler Perry’s Netflix drama series Beauty in Black.