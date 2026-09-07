Savanna Serves Bafunny Bafunny: South Africa’s Festival of Comedy kicks off on a high

The show kicked off at SunBet Arena in Pretoria over the weekend, on 4 and 5 September.

If laughter is the measure of a good comedy show, then Savanna Serves Bafunny Bafunny got off to a strong start.

South Africa’s Festival of Comedy kicked off at SunBet Arena in Pretoria over the weekend, on 4 and 5 September, bringing together some of the country’s established and emerging comedians for an evening that kept the audience laughing from start to finish.

The line-up did not disappoint

From the opening act to the final performance, the comedians brought different styles and perspectives to the stage.

There was also little room for the energy to drop between performances, thanks to comedian and actor Eugene Khoza, who served as MC for the evening.

Khoza was more than just the person introducing each act.

He was hilarious and kept the audience engaged throughout the show, filling the gaps between performances with his own brand of humour.

One of the biggest strengths of Bafunny Bafunny was the variety in its line-up.

Thabiso Mhlongo and Mbali Gudazi were among the comedians featured, alongside other performers including Lindy Johnson, Panch Gasela and international comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

Each comedian brought their own style to the stage, with the performances covering everything from everyday South African experiences to relationships, culture and observations about life.

The world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah closed off the show, drawing on his experiences of living in America, while still bringing his South African roots into his set.

Why Savanna is backing comedy

For Savanna Premium Cider brand manager Nipho Shongwe, the brand’s involvement in comedy is a natural extension of its identity.

“Comedy has been part of our DNA for the past 30 years,” Shongwe told The Citizen.

She said the brand has always had a “witty” and “very distinctly South African perspective”, making its involvement in the comedy industry a natural fit.

Shongwe added that the partnership is about more than simply attaching the Savanna name to comedy events.

She said the brand wants to help create platforms where South African comedians can be “seen, to be discovered, to be celebrated, and to thrive through growth”.

“We know that South Africans are connected through humour regardless of background, experience, beliefs, culture, et cetera,” she said.

“The one thing we have in common that connects us is humour and comedy.”

That connection, Shongwe said, is also reflected in the way Savanna approaches its involvement in the comedy industry.

“For today specifically, we’re here to honour the new emerging comedians that have come into the industry as well as the legends who have been established and have been making South Africa laugh for decades,” she said.

With Pretoria wrapped, the festival now heads to Durban on 19 September at Suncoast, before making its way to Cape Town for shows at GrandWest on 25 and 26 September.