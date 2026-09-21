Singer Ed Sheeran says Gaza situation ‘unjustifiable’ following controversy

Ed Sheeran called the situation in Gaza "unjustifiable" during his Philadelphia concert, breaking his silence following boycotts and the removal of rapper Macklemore from his tour.

Pop star Ed Sheeran said Saturday the situation in Gaza is “unjustifiable,” following a wave of criticism that he had failed to back his opening act who was booted from the tour after making pro-Palestinian comments.

The singer, who had previously maintained an apolitical stance, broke his silence on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in his first show since the controversy involving US rapper Macklemore.

“What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate,” Sheeran said in Philadelphia.

“My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives, and the systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked.”

Macklemore had declared “Free Palestine” at a New Jersey concert this month, drawing backlash from owners of US stadiums hosting future dates of Sheeran’s Loop Tour.

The British artist, 35, has denied being behind the decision to remove the rapper, instead blaming the tour promoter.

Macklemore says Ed Sheeran and his team decided to remove him from tour due to his comments in support of Palestine, after Kraft Group rallied stadium owners and gave Ed an ultimatum:



“[Ed] told me that the words ‘Free Palestine’ and the image of the Palestinian flag were… pic.twitter.com/NQneebKFDh — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2026

Four supporting acts subsequently walked out on the Shape of You singer, issuing public statements citing their support for Palestinians.

“I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so so sorry,” an emotional Sheeran told his audience, who responded with cheers.

As the show was coming to an end, Sheeran said that this week had been the “hardest of my life” and that he had been afraid people would “throw things” at him.

Thanking the audience for their support, he called this show the “best night” of his life and shed some tears.

Sheeran had been accused by critics of failing to stand up to the stadium owners – led by billionaire businessman Robert Kraft – and was targeted by boycott calls.

The singer said he was “deeply worried” about the idea of venues pre-approving the content of performances.

“This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world.”

Boycott

A few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters rallied peacefully outside Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the concert, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free, free Palestine.”

Some of the fans streaming into the stadium said they had hesitated about coming due to the controversy, but ultimately decided to attend and enjoy the music.

“He could have easily walked away from all of this, and he stood up, and he spoke up,” said one fan after the show.

But others like Brandon Ateke changed their plans.

The 18-year-old Brown University student accused Sheeran of “complicity” with Kraft and others in silencing Macklemore.

“I decided to not attend the concert and instead attend the protest to bring light to the genocide going on in Gaza today,” he told AFP.

The stadium was close to capacity, despite an uptake in ticket resales this week and a sharp drop in prices.

On Saturday, a pro-Palestinian group urged artists, fans and crew members to stay away from Sheeran’s concerts.

“We now extend our call for boycotting Ed Sheeran’s entire world tour, including the upcoming Latin American dates, and the as-yet-unannounced European leg,” the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) said.

Solo

Sheeran started his show Saturday night alone on stage, without an opening act.

He later brought on five musicians who he said had learned his songs in three days, thanking them for joining him “in a week when no one wants to stand on stage with me.”

The groups that quit the tour included Sheeran’s backing band as well as performer Finneas, who rose to fame collaborating with his pop superstar sister Billie Eilish.

Since Israel invaded Gaza in October 2023 following the worst attack on the country in its history by militant group Hamas, the toll on Palestinians and the wider issue of Palestinian rights have emerged as a rallying cry in the entertainment industry.

From the Oscars to the Emmys, top music awards ceremonies and European film festivals, the Gaza war has frequently pushed its way onto the agenda.

The massive Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed more than 73 800 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

On Saturday, Gaza authorities said the latest Israeli fire had killed at least four people, including a 10-year-old girl.