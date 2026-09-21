Scorpion Kings set FNB Stadium alight as Panyaza Lesufi gets booed

More than 74 000 fans turned FNB Stadium into an Amapiano kingdom.

The Scorpion Kings brought energy to FNB Stadium on Saturday, delivering an amazing Amapiano show that had thousands of fans on their feet.

But while DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small led the stage, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s reported reaction from the crowd added more interest. Maphorisa’s playful online request for a fan name also became another highlight of the night.

Scorpion Kings Live, held on 19 September, attracted more than 74,000 people and 50 artists from all genres. Performers took to the stage from midday until 11pm. As a result, the stadium became a celebration of South African music, township culture, and the genre’s international growth.

Maphorisa made sure his arrival would not be forgotten, pulling up on stage behind the wheel of a red BMW 320i Gusheshe. The iconic car was a fitting nod to the township imagery, aspiration, and personality that have become closely associated with Amapiano.

Kabza De Small delivered another unforgettable moment when he performed on a burning piano. The dramatic spectacle highlighted the musicianship behind the genre, showing that Amapiano is about more than DJs and electronic beats. It brings together live instrumentation, production and theatrical performance.

The production carried a distinctive visual identity, from choreography and lighting to the recurring crown motif. In particular, the crown celebrated legacy, recognition and cultural royalty.

However, not every moment drew cheers.

Panyaza Lesufi booed by the crowd

Lesufi reportedly faced boos from sections of the crowd before he was set to make a speech, an unexpected political dimension to the concert. The presenters quickly diverted to another segment.

As Gauteng premier, he is the province’s political leader and represents residents across the province. Therefore, his appearance at such a major public gathering was more than just another celebrity-style stage moment.

The crowd was not afraid to make its feelings known, even during a night largely dedicated to music and celebration.

Women in music

Meanwhile, Maphorisa was keeping the conversation going online after asking fans to come up with a name for themselves. The request sparked another talking point among supporters, allowing them to help shape the identity of the Scorpion Kings‘ fanbase.

The concert also celebrated the women shaping Amapiano through the Ladies of Amapiano showcase. Organisers used the platform to acknowledge gender-based violence. They also highlighted the urgent need to improve women’s safety in South Africa.

Behind the scenes, extensive safety, security and transport planning supported the event. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Minister Gayton McKenzie were thanked for transport assistance and support for an additional 30 minutes of performances.

For those who missed the historic night, the concert is scheduled to air on SABC1 on 3 October 2026.