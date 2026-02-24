Bryan Adams: ‘Love is the engine that connects us to the universe’

King of Rock and Roll Bryan Adams is heading back to Mzansi for a series of shows. He shared some thoughts with us.

When Prefab Sprout sang about the King of Rock and Roll, it must have been inspired by Bryan Adams. Because no matter which generation you identify with, there’s no denying that his string of hits from the late ’80s and ’90s has become music legend.

From the gorgeously schmaltzy Everthing Thing I Do, I Do For You through to the driving riffs of Run To You and Summer of 69 in between, few artists have left such an indelible mark on the soundtrack of popular culture.

The Canadian-born singer and fine art photographer heads back to South Africa in April for his Roll With The Punches tour, which, he said, will feature all the classics alongside some new tunes. He will be performing at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on 21, 22 and 23 April, the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on 25 and 26 April, and the Durban ICC in Durban on 28 and 29 April 2026.

You have been touring for a substantial amount of time. How have audiences changed over the years and, at the same measure, how has performing changed for you?

Well, the songs have had a long time to simmer, so now the audience sings them better than me. Other than that, I love that I have so many songs to choose from.

What can South Africans expect from your new tour?

It’s all the songs you know and love and a few new ones for good measure.

Let’s talk about your writing and how you feel you have evolved as an artist over time.

I know what to do when I get an idea, but I sometimes wonder if knowing too much is better than knowing less about the craft. Meanwhile, here I am working on my 17th album for release next year.

When you write, what comes first: the melody, the lyrics or perhaps the theme?

Each song is different. Sometimes a simple lyric is the hardest to come by; other times it falls out of your mouth. It’s such an intangible craft.

When you look back at your career, what, in your opinion, were your greatest personal accomplishments?

That’s easy. Paying my rent from music was my biggest accomplishment. Helping my parents was up there with that one.

Music has always had the power to change the world, does it still?

Artists have a moral responsibility to speak up, and that can manifest itself in many ways, through song, through quiet advocacy or marching down the street. Whatever it is, we have a voice, and we should use it.

The energy that is created in a live show – to what extent do you feed off the audience, and what does it mean to you personally when the atmosphere becomes electric?

Well, that’s everything, isn’t it? That’s what makes you want to keep touring. The intimacy of the audience and song is one of the rarest and most exciting things I’ve ever experienced.

If you compared your music to, let’s say, an impressionist or post-modern artist, whose art would you liken your music to and why?

I’m a minimalist, so perhaps Franz Kline.

What’s the toughest thing about touring for you – the common denominator that you dread and, in the same token, the one thing that excites you every time you hit the road?

The toughest thing is probably the food and long flights, but other than that, hotel lighting. They never get it right.

Bryan Adams on stage. Picture: Marco Maas / Wiki Commons

Why is love so fundamental to the human condition that, essentially, we write music about it, prose, make films and so on?

Love is what we are all searching for. Whether it be personal love, one-to-one with someone, or if it’s a spiritual connection. Love is the engine to which we are connected to each other and to the universe.

Let’s talk about your photography – you have photographed some exceptional portraits from Queen Elizabeth through to Pink and Sean Penn. Please share your creative process.

I can’t possibly share the process other than to say it’s all about creating something from nothing. In the same way a song starts from a blank page, photographs start when you take off the lens cap.

How did photography enter your universe?

I was inspired to do self-portraits and create my own album covers 30 years ago. It was the challenge, and I fell in love with the art form.

When you are in South Africa, would you be interested in photographing local subjects?

If there’s time. The schedule looks pretty busy.

Where do you think creativity lives in our humanness?

Right after you put the kettle on and have a cup of tea.

