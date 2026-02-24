‘Boo’d Up’ singer Ella Mai to perform in Sun City and Cape Town

Award-winning British R&B star confirms two South African performances this April.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai is heading to South Africa for two shows that are already sending fans into a frenzy.

The Boo’d Up hitmaker will light up the stage at the iconic Sun City Superbowl on Saturday, 25 April 2026, as part of the Konka Kulture Weekend. Afterward, she will head to GrandWest in Cape Town on Sunday, 26 April.

The English R&B sweetheart is set to headline the Konka Kulture Weekend. This is a three-day lifestyle and music experience hosted in partnership with Konka and Vertex Events, in association with Sun City.

Cape Town fans won’t miss out either. The concert will be exclusively hosted at GrandWest.

Since breaking onto the global music scene in 2014, Ella Mai has built an impressive catalogue of hits. Songs like Boo’d Up and Trip became instant classics. This success cemented her as one of modern R&B’s defining voices.

Her latest studio album, Do You Still Love Me, showcases her continued growth as an artist. It features standout tracks such as Little Things and Tell Her.

Over the years, she has collaborated with industry heavyweights including Babyface, Chris Brown, Usher, H.E.R., Nicki Minaj, Quavo and Ed Sheeran.

Sun City convention centre manager Nombuso Buthelezi says the resort is proud to host another world-class music experience.

“Music has a unique power to unite people, creating moments of connection that transcend the ordinary,” she shared, adding that guests can expect memories that last long after the final note.

Vertex Events’ head of events, Zizile Mtshali, echoed the excitement, promising a once-in-a-lifetime live music event for local R&B lovers.

With only two shows announced, fans will need to move fast. This is one R&B experience Mzansi won’t want to miss.