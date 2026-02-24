24 hours in pictures, 24 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Emergency services vehicles are seen parked near the departure terminal of the Cape Town International Airport on February 24, 2026 following reports of a fire that broke out earlier today. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP) Various groups protest against the planned City of Cape Town’s land auction during a march from Good Hope Centre to Cape Town High Court on February 24, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The City of Cape Town plans to auction off 50 parcels of City-owned land on February 26th. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard) A detail view of a mural titled ‘Island Boys’ by Australian artist Scott Marsh is seen in Newtown on February 24, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. The mural features Jeffrey Epstein alongside others who were associated with the convicted pedophile and named in the recent release of Epstein’s files including Bill Gates, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) SkyDrive Inc. leading Japanese eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) manufacturer conduct demo flights of its âSKYDRIVEâ (SkyDrive Model SD-05) on February 24, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images) Coronationville resident Candace Gani and community members picket for water, 24 February 2026. Residents have been living with water crisis for the past3 years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A displaced Palestinian plays with fireworks after breaking his fast outside a building damaged in Israeli strikes at the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on February 23, 2026. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) Russell Brand appears for a hearing regarding the two latest charges against him for rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on February 24, 2026 in London, England. He was previously charged in April 2025 in relation to four women on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) Squirrels roam among tree branches and search for food in Segmenler Park in Cankaya district, occasionally allowing residents to feed them, in Ankara, Turkiye, on February 23, 2026. (Photo by Aylin Mercan/Anadolu via Getty Images) At a press conference held in Durban, Thulasiwe Buthelezi, ( centre) the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, accompanied by members of the AmaZulu Royal Household and traditional leaders, called on all factions within the royal family to respect and uphold the recent ruling of South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruling. The Constitutional Court dismissed an application brought by Princes Simakade Zulu and Mbonisi Zulu, who sought to overturn a prior judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal. That judgment affirmed Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne.

Buthelezi emphasized that the matter has now been conclusively settled by the country’s highest court and urged members of the royal family and the broader Zulu Nation to honour the decision in the interest of unity, stability, and respect for constitutional processes. Buthelezi called for full support of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, stressing that unity within the AmaZulu royal house is essential for preserving the dignity, heritage, and continuity of the Zulu Nation. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Sudanese refugees queue for biscuits at the Oure Cassoni refugee camp after arriving from Sudan, on February 23, 2026 in Oure Cassoni, Chad. In April 2023 civil war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the armed militia group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing conflict has so far displaced around 14 million people across the region, triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis, as neighboring countries like Chad struggle to absorb refugees, while coping with populations already suffering high poverty rates and food insecurity. Chad has become Africa’s largest host of refugees per capita, hosting a total 1.4 million refugees – more than 900,000 of which fled the conflict in Sudan. The most recent wave of arrivals from Sudan follows the RSF’s offensive to capture the north Darfur city of El Fasher, where 6,000 people were reportedly killed by the RSF in the space of three days in October. A recent UN report has accused the RSF of atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. As many as 400,000 people have reportedly been killed since the conflict began. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Pedestrians, including a monk, walk past a shop selling Buddha statues in Bangkok on February 24, 2026. (Photo by chanakarn laosarakham / AFP) An aerial view of Selimiye Mosque as it remains within the cloud fog in Edirne, Turkiye, on February 24, 2026. Known for its remarkable architecture and grandeur, the mosqueâs dome and minarets created a scenic view as they rose through the mist. (Photo by Salih Baran/Anadolu via Getty Images) Ukrainian flags stand among a memorial to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Independence Square ahead of the ceremony to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The UK Foreign Secretary joined other European officials visiting the Ukrainian capital on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s large-scale invasion of the country. On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marking a massive escalation of a conflict that began with the 2014 annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) The Naked Cowboy performs in Times Square during a winter storm in Manhattan, New York City on February 23, 2026. New York ordered drivers off the road and shut down schools on Monday, while residents hunkered down for a massive snowstorm hitting the United States northeast. The National Weather Service (NWS) said in a post on X that “heavy snow is still falling” at 5:28 am local time (1028 GMT) on Monday adding that a the total snowfall stands at 14.9 inches. (Photo by TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Best travel photography of the year in focus