BTS, Robbie Williams and many more: What to expect from World Cup closing ceremony acts

The pre-match spectacle begins 90 minutes before kick-off and promises a blend of music and cinematic moments.

As it comes to an end, the 2026 Fifa World Cup final is expected to deliver far more than football.

Before the first whistle blows at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, fans will be treated to a star-packed closing ceremony. This ceremony is designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Post Malone leads the party

Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, weekend 1 day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

One of the most anticipated performances comes from Post Malone. Known for turning stadiums into sing-along arenas, the American superstar is expected to bring a high-energy set. He will likely include some of his biggest global hits.

His performance is likely to set the tone for the afternoon with a mix of hip-hop, pop and rock influences.

Robbie Williams brings classic stadium magic

British pop icon Robbie Williams is expected to lean into the grand scale of the occasion.

With decades of experience performing to massive crowds, his set could deliver the kind of crowd participation and theatrical flair that has made him a favourite at major international events.

Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini add vocal power

American singer Nicole Scherzinger performs at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 6 September 2014. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Nicole Scherzinger and Italian superstar Laura Pausini are expected to bring strong vocal performances. This will add a more dramatic and emotional layer to the ceremony.

Their appearances will help give the show a truly international feel, reflecting the global audience tuning in for the final.

IShowSpeed and Tom Cruise bring surprise factor

Internet sensation IShowSpeed is expected to inject youthful energy into the production.

Meanwhile, a special appearance by Tom Cruise has sparked intense speculation. Given Cruise’s reputation for dramatic stunts and blockbuster moments, fans will be watching closely. They want to see how Hollywood is incorporated into football’s biggest stage.

Produced by Balich Wonder Studio, the ceremony will reportedly feature large-scale choreography and immersive lighting. It will also have giant stage elements that celebrate the tournament’s 39-day journey through North America.

And then comes the historic half-time show

Once the final gets underway, the entertainment will continue with the first-ever Fifa World Cup half-time show. It will be co-headlined by BTS, Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Shakira. The show is curated by Chris Martin and is expected to rival the scale of the world’s biggest live music broadcasts.

For football fans and music lovers alike, the 2026 World Cup final is shaping up to be a full day of entertainment long before the trophy is lifted.