Anele Zondo grateful to host SAMA32 red carpet ahead of music awards

Anele Zondo says celebrating music's unsung heroes is a privilege.

Anele Zondo has shared her excitement after being announced as the host of the SAMA32 Industry Awards. She described the opportunity as a chance to celebrate the people who help shape South African music behind the scenes.

The musician, actress and television personality will take to the stage at Sun City on 15 August. There, the Industry Awards will recognise producers, directors, engineers and other creatives whose work often goes unnoticed by the public.

“It’s an honour for me to be hosting the SAMA Industry Awards this year. I believe these awards are pivotal in shining a light on the producers, directors, engineers, and the many brilliant creative minds who dedicate themselves to their craft every single day, often without being at the forefront.

“Their passion, innovation, and hard work are the foundation of the music we celebrate. Therefore, it’s only fitting that they receive the recognition they deserve. I’m proud to be part of an evening that honours the people who help shape and elevate South African music.”

While Zondo will lead the Industry Awards, media personalities Fresh By Caddy and Munaka Muthambi have been tasked with hosting the official SAMA32 red carpet. There, they will interview nominees and guests as they arrive for one of the country’s biggest nights in music.

SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija said each presenter brings something unique to this year’s awards.

“The Industry Awards celebrate the incredible talent and craftsmanship that drive our music industry behind the scenes, and Anele Zondo brings the charisma, professionalism and stage presence needed to honour those achievements.

“At the same time, Fresh By Caddy and Munaka Muthambi have become some of the country’s most engaging entertainment personalities. This makes them the perfect duo to capture the excitement, fashion and unforgettable moments that unfold before guests enter the main stage.“

Fresh By Caddy said hosting the red carpet combines his love for music, fashion and entertainment.

“Being part of the SAMAs and getting the opportunity to host the red carpet is incredibly special to me. The SAMAs represent the excellence, creativity and diversity of South African music. So, to be trusted to help tell that story from the red carpet is a real honour.

“Music, fashion and entertainment are such a huge part of who I am. This moment brings all those worlds together. I’m excited to celebrate our artists and capture the energy of the night. Also, I look forward to bringing a little Fresh By Caddy flavour to the carpet.”

Munaka Muthambi said joining the awards is a full-circle moment.

“I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be hosting the SAMAs red carpet. While many people know me as an influencer, I’ve always dreamed of building a career in the entertainment industry. So this opportunity means so much to me. It’s a surreal full-circle moment to go from watching the SAMAs growing up to now being part of them.”