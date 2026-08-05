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American R&B star Ginuwine to headline Ndlala Grandeur II in Pretoria

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

5 August 2026

12:53 pm

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RL, Mýa and Zonke Dikana will also perform at the two-day Women's Month event.

Ginuwine

American R&B singer Ginuwine is coming to South Africa. Picture: Supplied

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Grammy-nominated R&B singer Ginuwine will headline the second edition of Ndlala Grandeur II at Ndlala Arena in Pretoria on 21 and 22 August.

Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, will perform on Saturday, 22 August.

The American singer is known for songs including Pony, Differences, So Anxious, In Those Jeans and Same Ol’ G. He has also performed as part of the R&B supergroup TGT alongside Tank and Tyrese.

Ndlala Grandeur II lineup

The two-day event, held in celebration of Women’s Month, will feature a lineup of international and local R&B stars.

The event opens on Friday, 21 August, with performances by RL (Robert Lavelle Huggar), lead vocalist of the American R&B group NEXT, Grammy Award-winning singer Mýa and South African Afro-soul artist Zonke Dikana.

According to the organisers, Ndlala Grandeur II forms part of the venue’s efforts to bring international live entertainment to South African audiences while positioning Ndlala Arena as a destination for premium live events.

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