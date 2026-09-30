Alleged Rihanna mansion shooter mentally fit for trial, says judge

She also faces two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The woman who allegedly shot up Rihanna’s luxury Los Angeles home is mentally competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Ivanna Ortiz, 36, is charged with one count of attempted murder involving the “Umbrella” singer, along with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

She also faces two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle, among other charges relating to the 8 March incident.

Proceedings had earlier been suspended after doubts were raised over Ortiz’s mental competence, but Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi on Tuesday reinstated criminal proceedings.

She ordered the defendant to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have previously said Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, were in an Airstream trailer on the sprawling property in the well-to-do Beverly Crest area when Ortiz is alleged to have opened fire.

Rihanna told police she heard the sound of several rounds hitting the trailer, and opened the curtains to find bullet holes in the windshield directly in front of where she was standing.

She said she got A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, out of bed and told him they were being shot at as they both ducked to the ground, before rushing inside the property to make sure their three children and staff were safe.

Police said about 20 rounds had been fired. In addition to the trailer, they hit a patio area and a nursery room wall.

Bullet holes were also found at a neighbouring property, a Los Angeles Police Department crime summary said.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott previously told a court the gunfire from an assault-style rifle had erupted at a time several people were at home, “putting numerous lives at risk”.

He said Ortiz, who was arrested in a vehicle with a rifle, ammunition and a disguise – a wig – had behaved in a manner that was “extremely dangerous”.

Ortiz, who is from Florida, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. She remains in detention in lieu of $1.875 million bail.

Ortiz could face life imprisonment without parole if convicted.

Entertainment news outlet TMZ reported Ortiz has previously been involuntarily committed.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to her includes a number of videos and posts that refer to celebrities including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

One post tags Rihanna, whom she challenged “to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at”.

In another video, she claims Rihanna wants to kill her.