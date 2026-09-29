Tyla adds additional Pretoria show and venue change to her 2027 world tour

Tyla is giving Gauteng fans another chance to experience her A*POP World Tour live.

South African global superstar Tyla has announced another major change to the Gauteng leg of her highly anticipated A*POP World Tour. She is adding a second Pretoria concert after strong fan demand.

The Grammy-winning singer will now perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Friday, 8 January and Saturday, 9 January 2027. This gives her loyal Tygers two opportunities to see her on home soil.

The 9 January show was originally scheduled for the Nasrec Outdoor Area in Johannesburg. However, promoters Showtime Management and Anything Goes confirmed that the concert has been moved to SunBet Arena. They made this change following concerns about possible Highveld thunderstorms. In addition, there were requests for a more comfortable audience experience with seating available.

The move also means fans can expect an indoor concert environment at one of Gauteng’s major entertainment venues.

Tyla adds another Pretoria show

Following popular demand, the additional January 8 concert is expected to give even more fans access to the A*POP era.

She previously performed a sold-out show at SunBet Arena in 2025. This means the Pretoria venue is already familiar territory for the international star and her South African fanbase.

This time, she arrives with new material from her second studio album, A*POP. The album reached number one on the Billboard US World Albums chart. Moreover, it reached number three on the UK R&B Albums chart.

Fans who already purchased tickets for the January 9 performance do not need to panic. Their tickets remain valid and have been automatically transferred to the new venue in the same ticket category.

Howler has contacted existing ticket holders about replacement tickets and refunds, and all tickets have now been migrated to Ticketmaster.

Tyla brings A*POP home

The 34-date A*POP World Tour marks Tyla’s first full headline tour. It will travel across Europe, the UK and North America before arriving in South Africa.

Her homecoming includes three concerts, with the first taking place at Green Point Track in Cape Town on Monday, 4 January. This is followed by the two Pretoria dates.

The tour comes after a remarkable rise for Tyla. She became a global star following the success of Water and her Grammy-winning debut era.

The A*POP era has continued that momentum with tracks including Chanel, She Did It Again and Is It Love?

Details

Tickets for both Pretoria shows are available exclusively through Ticketmaster, with seating tickets starting from R895, excluding the service fee.

The Pretoria shows are age-restricted to six and older. Children under 12 and shorter than 1.2m cannot access the Golden Circle or General Access standing areas.