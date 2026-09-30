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Celine Dion wows Paris Fashion Week with surprise gig

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

30 September 2026

09:30 am

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Singer takes to the runway.

Media 24 Pty Ltd (newspapers)

Picture Media 24 Pty Ltd (newspapers)

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Celine Dion kicked off Paris Fashion Week in style on Monday, stepping onto the catwalk beneath the Eiffel Tower and belting out I’m Alive to a delighted crowd in a surprise performance.

The Canadian superstar took to the runway at the end of L’Oreal’s annual show, emerging in a sleek black gown to rapturous applause at one of the fashion calendar’s most glamorous openings.

Smiling with her hair loose, the singer performed her 2002 hit before being joined by a star-studded cast of L’Oreal ambassadors including Viola Davis, Simone Ashley, Aja Naomi King, and Eva Longoria.

The Quebec-born star recently launched a much-publicised return to the stage with a 26-show run in the French capital, with 16 set for September and October and a further 10 planned for May 2027.

Paris Fashion Week, dedicated to women’s spring-summer collections, runs until 6 October.

With Dior, Tom Ford, Schiaparelli, and Givenchy still to unveil their latest creations, Dion could yet be spotted in the front row of some of the season’s biggest shows.

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