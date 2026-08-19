Amapiano DJ Mr JazziQ has been announced as GAC’s new ambassador

The amapiano star is known for his love of cars and an impressive car collection

He’s known for his musical talents and as a popular voice in street car culture. He has a collection of classic cars and attends car shows.

Award-winning DJ, producer, entrepreneur and owner of the club Vibes on Main, Mr JazziQ has officially joined the GAC Motor South Africa family. He received a new vehicle as part of a partnership celebrating innovation, ambition and South African talent.

Mr JazziQ gets behind the wheel

Picture: Supplied

The collaboration brings together one of the country’s most recognisable music personalities and a motoring brand. This brand is looking to strengthen its presence among South African consumers.

Mr JazziQ, whose real name is Tumelo Manyoni, has built a career that stretches far beyond music.

From his influence on the amapiano scene to his business ventures and digital presence, he has established himself as an important figure in contemporary South African culture.

A trailblazing record producer and music innovator, he first rose to prominence as one half of the Amapiano duo JazziDisciples. Later, he launched a thriving solo career and founded his own record label, Black is Brown Entertainment.

For GAC Motor South Africa, that influence made him a natural fit for the brand.

“Mr JazziQ represents everything we admire in a partner,” said Lehlogonolo Mphahlele, Marketing Communications Manager of Salvador Caetano South Africa, GAC Motor.

“He has built an extraordinary career through passion, consistency and innovation, while remaining authentic to who he is. As GAC continues to establish itself in South Africa, we want to align ourselves with people who are shaping culture and inspiring the next generation. This partnership is a natural fit.”

A lifestyle on the move

For him, the partnership comes at a time when his professional schedule requires him to move constantly between performances, meetings, and creative projects.

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining the GAC family. My career keeps me constantly on the road between performances, business meetings and creating new projects, so having a vehicle that offers comfort, technology and style is incredibly important,” he said.

“From the moment I experienced the vehicle, I knew it suited my lifestyle, and I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with my supporters.”

From him: The vehicle combines premium design, intelligent technology, advanced safety features and comfort. These are qualities that align with the demands of modern motorists and busy professionals.

More than just a car

GAC Motor South Africa says the collaboration forms part of its wider strategy to work with South Africans. They aim to make an impact across entertainment, business, sport and culture.

“As a brand, we believe mobility is about more than simply getting from one destination to another,” added Mphahlele. “It’s about enabling people to pursue their ambitions with confidence.”