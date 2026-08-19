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ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies at age 77

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

19 August 2026

01:17 pm

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Frank Beard, the longtime drummer of American rock-blues group ZZ Top, has died at the age of 77, the band and their publicist announced Tuesday.

Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. Picture via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

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Beard, whose beats carried hits like “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man”, had stepped back from touring last year after suffering unspecified health issues.

ZZ Top’s lead singer Billy Gibbons paid tribute to Beard as a “great friend and collaborator”.

“The world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas. His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top,” Gibbons said in a statement.

“The band of which he was a part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished.”

Beard was in hospice care when he passed away at his ranch in Richmond, Texas, with family members at his side, band representative Bob Merlis said.

Born in Frankston, Texas, in 1949, Beard joined ZZ Top in 1969 and followed the three-man band’s progression from heavy blues to its experimental synthesiser sound of the 1980s.

The trio also gained fame for their popular music videos, including “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” going on to win three MTV Video Music Awards.

ZZ Top’s original bassist Dusty Hill died in 2021.

The band, which now consists of Gibbons, bassist Elwood Francis and touring drummer Michael Monahan, has cancelled dates in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs after Beard’s passing.

The group said on social media it will continue shows this weekend at Austin City Limits in Texas, “one of Frank’s favourite venues and in a city that had been something of a second home for him.”

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