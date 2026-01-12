American rapper Gunna runs with 500 Mzansi runners at his Wunna run race in Nasrec

Explore the impact of American rapper Gunna's Wunna Run race in Nasrec, bringing 500 Mzansi runners together in celebration of wellness.

American rapper Gunna didn’t just come to Mzansi to perform, he came to move with the people.

The rapper’s South African visit took on a different rhythm when he brought his global wellness movement. The Wunna Run 5k run in Johannesburg turned Nasrec into a buzzing hub of fitness, music and culture.

Held on a very warm day at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, the sold-out run brought together 500 runners (and their pets). They hit the road alongside Gunna.

Rapper Gunna. Picture Nigel Sibanda

With music driving the pace and wellness at the centre, the event blurred the line between a fitness run and a cultural moment.

Originally launched in New York, the Wunna Run grew out of Gunna’s personal lifestyle reset. It has since evolved into a global movement focused on community and consistency.

In Mzansi, it attracted both serious runners and casual fitness fans. The crowd reflected the idea that health doesn’t have to be exclusive or intimidating.

The atmosphere at Nasrec felt more like a pop-up festival than a traditional race. Beats kept runners moving. Meanwhile, athletic wear doubled as fashion statements, proving that hip-hop culture and fitness culture can move in sync.

Gunna stayed hands-on throughout the run, jogging alongside participants and keeping the energy personal rather than performative.

The Johannesburg run formed part of the rapper’s wider visit. This visit was for the Milk + Cookies Festival, where he later headlined alongside local heavyweights DJ Kent and Vigro Deep.

Branded under the slogan “Wunna Run”, the experience gave fans a rare chance to connect with the artist offstage, before watching him light up the crowd later that evening.

Sportswear brand Under Armour partnered with the event, reinforcing the growing crossover between fitness, fashion and music.

Sports brands are often worn in street wear collaborations. This highlights how performance wear has become part of everyday style, especially within hip-hop-driven spaces. Known in the fashion world as ‘athleisure’.

Beyond the run, the event also spoke to the importance of access and exposure for local creatives. Jhordan Gibbs, co-founder and director of artist and sponsor relations at the Milk + Cookies Festival, said proximity matters as much as talent.

“For young South African creatives, access changes everything. Talent isn’t the gap; proximity is,” Gibbs noted. “When you’re in rooms with international industry players, you learn the standards, the pace and the language of collaboration.”

By the time the final runners crossed the finish line, it was clear Gunna had done more than visit Mzansi.

He delivered a moment where fitness met music, proving that wellness can be cultural, communal and cool. This was true long before the first beat dropped on stage.