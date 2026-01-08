Most streamed artist in South Africa CIZA on new music and ‘Isaka’ getting international nods

CIZA has stepped out of a legendary shadow to claim his own global music throne

From chart-topping success to international collaborations, CIZA is shaping a new era for Afro-house.

Nkululeko Nciza, known to the world simply as CIZA, is no longer just a promising newcomer or the son of South African music royalty.

He is, by every measurable standard, one of the most powerful new voices to emerge from the local music scene in recent years.

With his breakout hit Isaka, he hasn’t just captured the country’s attention. He has firmly positioned himself as a global artist on the rise.

Born to Nhlanhla Nciza, one of the iconic voices behind South African award-winning afropop group Mafikizolo, and respected music executive TK Nciza, expectations have always followed him.

CIZA. Picture: Supplied

Yet rather than lean on legacy, CIZA has taken the harder road, building a career defined by originality, patience and artistic conviction.

Isaka became a cultural moment, dominating playlists, radio charts and streaming platforms.

The recording went on to win Song of the Year and Spotify’s most-streamed song in South Africa.

Meanwhile, CIZA was crowned one of the most celebrated new artists in South Africa.

Spotify’s most-streamed songs in South Africa. Picture: Supplied

The song’s impact extended beyond local borders, resonating with audiences across the continent and internationally.

ALSO READ: Christian Keyes accuses Tyler Perry Studios of stealing his creator credit on ‘All the Queen’s Men’

“It feels incredible, and I’m truly blessed,” CIZA reflects. “I’m grateful to every single person who has been part of this journey. Moreover, I’m excited for what the next beautiful year holds.”

He remains deeply aware of the weight of the moment.

“I’m humbled by the love the record has received, not only in South Africa, but across the world. To see it become the most-streamed song in the country for 2025 is a great honour. It has also become the biggest song of the year on the country’s biggest radio station, Metro FM. This is something I don’t take lightly at all.”

A major contributor to Isaka’s global appeal was its dream collaboration with Nigerian superstar Omah Lay. This moment was years in the making, according to CIZA.

“Working with Omah has been a dream of mine since 2020. It was something I truly manifested,” he shares. When the song dropped, Omah Lay personally reached out, saying it spoke to his soul and he wanted to be part of it immediately.”

The magic did not stop there. At the time, Omah Lay and Tems were under the same management. While Omah was recording his verse, Tems heard the track and instantly wanted to be involved.

“From that moment, the rest was history,” he says, describing the organic collaboration that elevated Isaka into an international anthem.

Father and son TC Nciza and Ciza. Picture: Supplied

With accolades stacking up, he’s already focused on what comes next. His debut album, CIZA’S PALACE, is set for release in the first quarter of the year.

The project promises a bold sonic direction rooted in dance music and Afro-house. It also features major global acts from across the world. This is a statement of intent from an artist unafraid to think big.

Beyond the album, fans can expect announcements of international residencies in four countries. This marks another major step in his global expansion. “There’s a lot to look forward to, stay tuned,” he says.

When asked whether his famous parents are proud, he responds with quiet humility. “That’s a question for them to answer, but I hope that I’m making them proud.”

Judging by his meteoric rise, the answer seems clear.