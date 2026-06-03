‘Trump did to me what Hitler did to the Jews’: Mel Viljoen breaks silence on ICE detention

Viljoen also criticised the legal advice the couple received during their immigration battle.

“My first thoughts were a deep gratitude for not dying inside Donald Trump’s torture camps,” Real Housewives of Pretoria star Melany Viljoen told IOL after learning she would be released from a United States (US) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ) detention centre.

Viljoen was initially detained at the Broward Transitional Centre in Florida before being transferred to the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Colorado.

According to Viljoen, conditions inside the facilities were far worse than she had imagined.

“I was not in a detention centre. I was in Auschwitz,” she claimed, alleging that detainees endured overcrowded conditions, poor food quality and limited access to fresh air.

“I was tortured, abused and ridiculed on a daily basis. I was underfed, screamed at and reminded that this would continue until I surrendered and agreed to be deported,” she said.

She further alleged that she slept on concrete floors without a blanket for several days and had little access to basic comforts.

“The holding cell was crowded. No shower. Open toilets. Very inhumane,” she said.

Reflecting on a typical day in detention, Viljoen said detainees were woken at 5am each morning.

“Breakfast resembled dog food. I skipped breakfast because I could not keep the slush they served down,” she said.

“We could only walk around in a cell about 30 metres wide. There was no real area to walk and no contact with sunlight. We never went outside.”

Despite the conditions, Viljoen said maintaining contact with her husband helped her survive the ordeal. It reportedly took more than 30 days before they found a way to communicate through friends.

“Our bond is unbreakable. Till death do us part. We suffered together,” she said.

Meanwhile, Peet Viljoen has also applied for voluntary departure, and Mel believes his outcome should mirror hers. She alleged that he suffered pneumonia while being held at the California City prison.

“Peet suffered pneumonia at the California City prison. He will survive. We communicate daily,” she said.

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts, Viljoen confirmed to Netwerk24 that she deliberately kept her return to South Africa private.

“I just wanted to calibrate a little first and protect my privacy,” she explained. She said returning home brought an immediate sense of relief. It feels like home sweet home. I’m really happy to be back.”

Viljoen also criticised the legal advice the couple received during their immigration battle.

“Our lawyers failed us. ICE tortured us,” she said, alleging they were incorrectly advised regarding the status of their visa extensions.

The former reality star said the experience fundamentally changed her outlook on life.

“We need to be kind. People everywhere are fighting battles you know nothing about,” she reflected. Also revealing that her political views had shifted dramatically following her detention experience.

For now, she is focused on rebuilding her life in South Africa while awaiting her husband’s return. She said that if Peet is readmitted as a lawyer in South Africa, the couple may choose to remain permanently and start over.

After months of legal battles, detention and uncertainty, Viljoen said she was grateful to be home and was looking ahead to a new chapter.