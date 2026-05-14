Middleman who supplied drugs to Matthew Perry jailed for two years

Erik Fleming admitted to supplying ketamine to the 'Friends' actor

A middleman who helped provide Friends actor Matthew Perry with the drugs that killed him was jailed in California on Wednesday.

Erik Fleming, a certified drug counsellor, became the fourth of five people to be sentenced in connection with the death of the Canadian star. The star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in 2023.

Fleming, 56, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison, with a further three years on supervised release. This came after he admitted to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

“There was overwhelming evidence that Mr Fleming provided the drugs that caused Mr Perry’s death,” Assistant US Attorney Ian Yaniello told the court in Los Angeles.

Last month, a British-American woman dubbed “The Ketamine Queen”, who styled herself as a dealer to the stars, was jailed for 15 years.

Jasveen Sangha ran a drugs emporium from her swanky apartment in Los Angeles. From there, she dished out narcotics to wealthy customers in America’s entertainment capital.

Sangha worked with Fleming to sell 51 vials of ketamine to Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that she had supplied. For example, on 28 October 2023, he administered at least three shots of Sangha’s drugs, which killed the actor.

Iwamasa is expected to be sentenced this month.

Two doctors who profited off Perry’s addiction have also been sentenced, including one who mused: “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

In a lengthy letter to the court ahead of his sentencing, Fleming acknowledged his shame over his part in Perry’s death.

“As a certified drug counsellor and addict, I knew it was illegal and wrong to distribute black market drugs,” he wrote in the six-page missive.

“I had met Matt a few times and knew about his struggles with substance abuse. I should never have agreed to acquire ketamine for Matt.”

Fleming added that he was “truly sorry” and “profoundly ashamed”.

Chandler from ‘Friends’

Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on 13 January 2017, in Pasadena, California. Picture Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Perry, 54, had openly struggled for decades with addictions. However, he had appeared to colleagues to be beating his demons when he died.

The actor had been taking ketamine as part of supervised therapy for depression.

But prosecutors say that by late 2023, he had become addicted to the substance, which is used as an anaesthetic. Moreover, it also has psychedelic properties and is a popular party drug.

His death set off waves of grief among generations of Friends fans who loved him as the sarcastic man-child Chandler Bing.

The NBC sitcom, which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating and careers, drew a massive following. As a result, it made megastars of previously unknown actors.

Perry’s role brought him fabulous wealth, but hid a dark struggle with addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

In 2018, he suffered a drug-related burst colon and underwent multiple surgeries.

In his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry described going through detox dozens of times.

“I have mostly been sober since 2001,” he wrote, “save for about sixty or seventy little mishaps.”