Bongi Mlotshwa under fire for criticising hair and makeup on Netflix’s The Polygamist

Veteran makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa has faced backlash after publicly criticising the hair and makeup department on Netflix's The Polygamist.

Veteran hair and makeup artist Sbongile “Bongi” Mlotshwa has found herself on the receiving end of backlash after publicly criticising the hair and makeup department on Netflix’s The Polygamist, with Instagram followers accusing her of punching down at fellow industry professionals.

Mlotshwa is one of South Africa’s most established names in film and television hair and makeup, with a career stretching back nearly four decades.

She got her start at Miss Soweto in 1987, where she placed first runner-up, before moving into television on shows including Soul City and Soul Buddyz. She went on to serve as head of department (HOD) for hair and makeup on Generations: The Legacy, Uzalo, The River and Muvhango.

Her body of work has earned her industry recognition, including a SAFTA win for her work on The River and a nomination for Best Achievement in Make-up and Hairstyling for How to Ruin Love. She is also known as the mother of actress Enhle Mbali, the ex-wife of DJ Black Coffee.

What she said

Posting on her Instagram account, @sisbongimlotshwa, over a clip from The Polygamist, Mlotshwa criticised the show’s hair and makeup work, suggesting the styling did not do justice to the cast and tagging Netflix South Africa and members of the production team in her post.

“Kanti, why kodwa, the make-up and hair department HOD did us dirty, on such a big show… from grey makeup, the wigs not well laid, looks like Korean 70s movies… please guys protect these actors,” she wrote.

Screenshots captured before Bongi Mlotshwa’s Instagram post and the accompanying comments were deleted. Picture: Screenshot Screenshots captured before Bongi Mlotshwa’s Instagram post and the accompanying comments were deleted. Picture: Screenshot Screenshots captured before Bongi Mlotshwa’s Instagram post and the accompanying comments were deleted. Picture: Screenshot Screenshots captured before Bongi Mlotshwa’s Instagram post and the accompanying comments were deleted. Picture: Screenshot

The backlash

The comments section quickly turned against her, with several followers arguing that her criticism was misplaced given the show’s positive reception, and that airing the grievance publicly (rather than privately within industry circles) was inappropriate for someone of her standing.

One commenter, @coachforgy, called the post “very disappointing coming from you”, arguing that Mlotshwa was effectively telling fellow professionals their work was substandard, and that “some thoughts should just be kept to self”. Another user, @fanezile, questioned why criticism was necessary “after all the good work [and] amazing production applauded worldwide”.

Not all viewers agreed with Mlotshwa’s assessment of the show’s hair and makeup work.

@khosi_ka_khumalo wrote that fans were “happy with everything in this series” and that “nobody cares about hair and makeup”, while praising the behind-the-scenes team directly. The most-liked comment, from @siphosezwe__, invoked the adage that “if you have nothing positive to say then at least be quiet”.

Other users were more pointed. @_mukhethwa_nm asked Mlotshwa to remove the post entirely, while @nokuthula_ngabaza suggested her own previous work had drawn similar criticism from fans who chose not to voice it. @jmandemusiq told her to “relax and focus on your work.”

A handful of commenters came to her defence, though. @refilwe_mashupye suggested envy was behind the backlash, writing “[jealousy] makes u nasty, umdala for such sisi,” while @khumalo_lindokuhlee offered a simpler rebuke of the criticism directed at Mlotshwa: “this was not necessary at all”.