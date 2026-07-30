VIDEO & PICS: Urban Playground opens in Rosebank to nurture South Africa’s next generation of creatives

Uncover the exciting Urban Playground in Rosebank, designed to enhance street culture and empower youth through creativity.

A new multi-purpose creative hub, Urban Playground, has opened its doors in Rosebank with the ambitious goal of becoming a home for South Africa’s growing street culture while creating opportunities for young people to turn their talents into careers.

Known as the Urban Playground, the venue officially launched to the media ahead of its public opening on 1 August.

The facility brings together a wide range of creative disciplines under one roof, including skateboarding, BMX, esports, street soccer, basketball, dance, fashion, music production and podcasting.

An idea born from street culture

Founder Adriano Franco said the vision was to build an ecosystem that exposes young people to opportunities they may never have encountered otherwise.

Adriano Franco, the founder of Urban Playground in Rosebank. Picture: Shaun Holland

“We’re building an ecosystem that’s going to help grow the creative industry in the country,” he said.

Franco explained that many aspiring creatives struggle to access the resources and mentorship needed to develop their skills.

By bringing multiple subcultures together in one venue, Urban Playground aims to help people discover their talents and build sustainable careers.

Beyond offering recreational facilities, the project also has a strong focus on youth development.

Mzwakhe Mbuli Jr, also known as “Robot Boii”, is one of the partners at Urban Playground in Rosebank. Picture: Shaun Holland

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The organisation is currently mentoring 20 young people in areas including fashion design, photography, filmmaking and editing, while also running skateboarding lessons and a street soccer academy.

Innovation through creativity

General manager Ozwin Edwards said one of the venue’s standout attractions is its innovative 3v3 street soccer courts, where teams compete without goalkeepers and defend two goals instead of one.

Edwards said the concept offers an alternative pathway for aspiring footballers who may not pursue the traditional 11-a-side game.

The organisation plans to expand the format beyond Rosebank, with facilities already operating at Fourways Mall and another planned for Gateway Mall.

In addition to sports facilities, Urban Playground features a street art gallery, podcast and music studios, gaming areas, trading card spaces and event venues that can be used for community activities, private functions and corporate events.

Franco said collaboration with brands and organisations will play an important role in growing the initiative and investing in South Africa’s emerging creative talent.

“We believe that if you give a child the opportunity to discover their creativity, it can change their life,” he said.